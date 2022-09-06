Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TAYA winner optimistic about future
TAYA winner optimistic about future
OPTIMISTIC: Thapong artists Gosego Motlogelwa and Mpho Maleke(middle)

Entertainment

TAYA winner optimistic about future

By

Published

  • Duo return from ZIM after BTC, Thapong exchange programme

Two visual artists who scooped first position in the Thapong Artists of the year and BTC phone book cover competition respectively have returned from Zimbabwe where they had gone to represent Botswana in an exchange programme as part of their prize package.

Gosego Motlogelwa and Mpho Maleke had spent a week in Zimbabwe for at the centre of contemporary arts in Zimbabwe.

Now back in the country, Voice Entertainment caught up one half of the pair, Maleke who shared with us his journey.

20-year-old Maleke who is the BTC phonebook cover winner, was elated to finally benefit from the exchange programme which was delayed by covid-19 travel restrictions.

Sharing his excitement he said, “Being part of the exchange programme has helped me look at things much differently. Through the programme, I was able to network and exchange ideas with more established artists that side who are making moves, big moves.”

Maleke further said that in Zimbabwe, they visited different heritage sites where they amassed a lot of inspiration and collaboration opportunities.

“I have exchanged numbers with the artists that side and we are already talking about collaborative exhibitions where we will host one this side and another in Zimbabwe. This will provide a chance for not only me but two or three others whom I will take with me,” Maleke said.

The second-year student at Botho University also said he will soon host a solo exhibition at the Thapong venue after implementing the skills he learnt from the exchange programme.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In high spirits, as the duo returned home, Thapong Visual Arts Centre Coordinator, Reginald Bakwena praised BTC for affording local artists the opportunity to engage in the exchange programme.

For Bakwena the Thapong artists of the year and BTC phone book competitions were more than just the prize money but an opportunity for the artists to travel and to be exposed to how others are doing it, internationally.

As is the norm, this year TAYA will be hosted towards the end of the year, with calls for entry to be announced soon.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Inside the police torture chamber

An evening ride into the city last Saturday ended brutally for Gerald Estate resident, Goitsemodimo Setume, and his two companions. The 41-year-old is nursing...

2 days ago
The removal man The removal man

Business

The removal man

First-of-its-kind body modification clinic opens in Gabs As a child selling ice-pops to thirsty neighbours for a bit of extra pocket-money, Ndiye Chengeta has...

2 days ago

News

From the high bench to the bar

*Retired Judge Tafa joins private practice.

2 days ago
For the love of travel For the love of travel

Business

For the love of travel

See the world with Nature Lovers Considering her impressive, varied business background, it’s hard to believe Koketso Humu only turned 33 last month. With...

2 days ago
A shot in the arm for National Business Conference A shot in the arm for National Business Conference

Business

A shot in the arm for National Business Conference

Debswana,FNBB inject P1million in NBC sponsorship Debswana and First National Bank Botswana(FNBB) have sponsored the 2022 edition of National Business Conference(NBC) with P500 000...

2 days ago

News

Construction giants clash over concrete blocks

*Kwena Concrete demands P12m from UNIK Construction

11 hours ago
From the pulpit to the freedom square From the pulpit to the freedom square

News

From the pulpit to the freedom square

Okavango voice Prophet elias aims to wrestle maun west from Saleshando Maun’s popular prophet, Thato Elias of Saving Grace ministries has declared his interest...

2 days ago

Politics

We are not Khama loyalists

BDP losing team deny BPF association we are now focussing on unity – Tsogwane Botswana Democratic Party central committee lobby list that was led...

2 days ago

News

‘Feed me!’

Accused killer complains of hunger Despite the deadly serious allegations against him, a man accused of murder seemed more worried about prison’s poor kitchen...

2 days ago

Politics

5 seats up for grabs

Who will Masisi pick? Botswana Democratic Party elective congress has come and gone. While the dust from Tsabong has settled; attention now turns to...

2 days ago

News

Beaten by the booze

Suspected thief gets drunk on the job A suspected burglar who treated himself to a bottle of whiskey during a late-night break-in allegedly got...

2 days ago
Alosa group is go Alosa group is go

Business

Alosa group is go

BDC officially launch Business Den winners A year-and-a-half after winning the BDC Business Den, Alosa Group of Companies was officially launched by Botswana Development...

2 days ago
Consumer fair's private push Consumer fair's private push

Business

Consumer fair’s private push

Business Botswana President, Gobusamang Keebine has applauded the Consumer Fair for helping grow the country’s private sector. Speaking at the official opening of the...

2 days ago
Advertisement