Molepolole police have confirmed the death of a 49-year-old teacher from Shepherd English Medium School who was found lying dead. In a pool of blood in her rented house.

The deceased who originates from Zimbabwe is said to have been murdered in her rented house where she stayed alone in Lekgwapheng ward near Scottish Livingstone Hospital, where the school is located.

According to Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Motlhaba Ramaabya, the incident was reported on Thursday evening around 8pm by the deceaseds co-workers.

“Her colleagues were concerned after they realised they last saw her on Wednesday and she did not turn up for work. Her daughter had also phoned and informed them that she tried to call her mother several times but failed to get in touch with her,” explained Ramaabya who revealed that the colleagues later went to the deceased place and found the shocking incident.

It is alleged that upon arrival at the scene, the colleagues discovered that the sitting room door was unlocked and proceeded to the bedroom where they found the deceased naked in a pool of blood.

The Station Commander was however reluctant to reveal any further details on the murder. “I do not want to go deep into details as the investigations are on-going, it is suspected that a sharp instrument might have been used as the deceased sustained serious injuries on her body.”

As for now no arrest has been made and the police have recorded three murder cases in the village since the beginning of this year.