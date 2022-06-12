Team Botswana brings home 7 medals

It’s a wrap in Mauritius as Team Botswana amasses a total of seven medals

The CAA Africa Senior Athletics Championships came to a resounding end with Botswana securing seven medals in the competition.

The Justice Dipeba led team’s medal haul includes 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals.

The gold came through Letsile Tebogo in 200m, Thalosang Tshireletso(long jump), mixed relay team and the men’s 4x400m relay team.

Tshireletso who has been on a fine form also brought home a silver medal from the triple jump event.

Another silver came through Bayapo Ndori from the men’s 400m while the team’s only bronze was clinched by Tshepiso Masalela in the men’s 800m.

The result marks an improved performance from the 2018 Asaba Championship held in Nigerial when the team managed only three medals (2 gold & 1 silver).