Team distant at TRL soul Sundays
The Tati River Lodge (TRL) Soul Sundays sessions return this weekend with one of Botswana’s most exciting groups, Team Distant.
Known for their mad drums and electrifying stage performance, the duo will certainly welcome December in grand style.
The Afro Deep House duo boast songs such as: ‘Amazon’, ‘Drum session’, ‘Samburu’, ‘Voices of Africa’, ‘La Jozi’ and many others.
They will share the stage with DJs Cue, Lee Tex, Dude, OT and DVJ Dreazy.
Entry is P30 before 2pm, P40 before 4pm and P50 afterwards.
The Chinese are here!
A week after the Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando remarked on the heavy Chinese financial contributions to BDP election campaign and wondered when they would come to recover their return on investment, Shaya was shocked by their presence at parliament.
This week a sizeable Chinese group, together with their kids, gave security guards at the parliament a hard time as they insisted on attending the session with their little ones.
This happened despite repeated explanation from the guards that kids were not allowed in the gallery because they are prone to make noise and disturb proceedings.
A few managed to get inside before more guards could be called to help.
Here come the Chinese!
Tswapian bolus gets KBL boost
Goo ha e le borotto o mmathele
Five years ago, two determined young DeeJays put their creative heads together and vowed to bring festive entertainment to the bored masses in the Tswapong north region.
And thus ‘Tswapian Bolus’ was born, an annual festival in the village of Maunatlala, 65km east of Palapye.
The brainchild of Olorato Gaoganetswe (DJ Olga) and Barona Ngwako (DJ Smallz), the Christmas cracker comes complete with catchy tagline ‘Goo ha e le borotto o mmathele’ (If it’s bread may I have a piece) – a phrase taken from one of the many stereotypes about Batswapong and their love for bread.
Despite numerous challenges, chief amongst them a lack of finances, the event has shown great growth over the years.
With Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) now wanting a piece of the action, coming aboard through their popular beverage St Louis, this year’s edition is set to be the best yet.
“For the first time we have a corporate sponsor, and that is so refreshing. All these years it has been a struggle and we have never made any profits but we are still pushing harder than ever before,” Gaoganetswe told Voice Entertainment recently.
Retracing the festival’s steps to the very beginning, the Disk Jockey explained DJs T4 and Bobo joined himself and Ngwako as organisers. Together they made a formidable quartet that has stood the test of time since 2014.
“We wanted a show that would be the pride of Batswapong. It is all about our identity, hence the ‘bolus’ which is used to identify our cattle in the country,” said Gaoganetswe, adding the idea was to get fellow Batswapong to return home every festive season for their dose of the ‘bolus’.
Since the initiative’s inception, it has always been headlined by local acts.
“We’ve always wanted to give local artists a chance because we believe in their capabilities. This again has given artists based in the Tswapong area an opportunity to really to show the nation what they are made of,” he highlighted, noting they plan to bring an international act for the show’s 10th anniversary.
The self-driven DJ revealed together with his partners, they have been sponsoring the festival from their pockets for the past five years.
“People joined us and left, but we persevered,” he added.
With KBL’s substantial weight now behind them, Gaoganetswe is visibly excited at what the future holds for ‘Tswapian Bolus’.
He pledged to continue unearthing talent in Tswapong, including other small businesses.
“The food stalls, promo girls and boys are also 100 percent from Tswapong. We play our role in supporting local brands as well as giving contributions to the needy as a way of showing appreciation to our beloved followers.”
This year, the 25 December festival has attracted three superstar headliners, with Franco, Slizer and Dr Vom set to take to the stage.
The line-up also includes: Mlesho, Crispin The Drummer, DJs Shaboo, T4, Olga, Smallz and Black Prince as the Master of Ceremonies. Pre-sold ticket is P80.
Email:kdipholo@thevoicebw.com
Twitter:@KabeloDipholo
Brace for the train craze
#cokeisback.
Coca-Cola Beverages granted a year-long sponsorship to the Bush Train Fiesta to be held on the 14th of December in the historic town of Lobatse, Crescent Sport Grounds.
When confirming their sponsorship to the event at Cresta Lodge, Joshua Mogotsi said,“Our theme is #cokeisback. This is because we want our consumers, shoppers, customers to know Coke is here forever. We have therefore seen it fit to be part of this exciting event… we hope it will be a memorable experience not to be forgotten in the near future. So I hope to see you all of you there, enjoying and refreshing with Coca-Cola.”
The event, organized by Bush Train BW, is part of festivities first to be enjoyed by train towards the main event, hence the name Bush Train Fiesta.
According to the organizers of this tremendous event, the aim is to promote urban and rural tourism as well as encourage tourism by citizens and non-citizens.
They also wish to promote the “Zero Road Accidents” campaign.
In their event description, they proclaim that, “The Bush Train BW targets to validate the potential the entertainment industry has on job creation, tourism and economic development… We expect the following in the district to benefit directly from the event: hotels, lodges, banks, restaurants, liquor outlets, taxi associations, tour operators, camp sites, vendors and hawkers to mention but a few.”
The revellers, expected to go over 2000, will be transported from Gaborone to Lobatse by train in three separate trips at 1000; 1500 and 1800 hours.
P150 buys the General ticket, which comprises Festival entry, a meal and a coke.
It also clears revellers for the train party joy ride; while P250 includes the train party.
On top of all these, the VIP ticket worth P750 includes a cab to the train station and back.
The ticket also allows one to choose from activities of choice. P2000 VVIP ticket includes a bottle/ case or wine.
In his vote of thanks, the Public Relations Officer for Coca-Cola Bush Train Fiesta, Kabo Letshabo said,“It means a lot to see your faces here, it means a lot to come here and hear us out.
With those words, I would like to say come join us at Lobatse. Betsho, it’s all about the adventure, it’s all about tourism; it’s all about lifestyle and reviving Lobatse entertainment.”
