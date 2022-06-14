Connect with us

Team Distant opens up about latest EP
Team Distant opens up about latest EP

Local Afro-house music duo, Team distant have dropped a banging Extended Play(EP) dubbed ‘Sesa Remix’ which has featured a few international artists on 27th of May 2022.

Responding to questions asked by Voice Entertainment this week, Team Distant member, Aaron Motlhabani, 32, who is a Disc Jockey (DJ) and a producer gave a brief background of the group.

“Team Distant started as a quartet back in 2013 but now I am left with my boy Roy Kasale, 32, who is a drummer and a producer and so far we have produced songs such as Umoya, Moonlight featuring Dr Malinga and Native Flute Song (Original Mix) just to mention a few and it is these hits that have bagged us international gigs,” said Motlhabani

Shedding light on their latest EP Remix, he said; “Sesa Remix EP dropped on the 27th of May 2022, and featured internationally recognized artists Manoo (France, Lyon), Chalee K(Netherlands), Da Africa Deep and Marco Pex from South Africa.

It consists of four hot tracks that have have taken the industry by storm.

Motlhabani who aspires to reach or surpass the standard of a South African Afro-Tech DJ, Black Coffee believes that they will soon be topping the charts with soothing music.

“I grew up aspiring to be like Black Coffee or even better because he has achieved a lot and I believe if we could work a little bit harder things would turn out better for us as a versatile group,” he said.

He promised to continue collaborating with many international artists as they target more global gigs, which could embed their names as one the artists to come from a small country and succeed.

“Our plan is to continue doing more collaborations with international artists so that we can fully penetrate the global market which has always been our dream from childhood,” he said.

