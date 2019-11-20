Uncategorized
Tears in court as Ntsuape’s trial gets underway
The infamous murder and arson trial of Gobuamang Ntsuape commenced this week in Francistown, conjuring up gory images of the night the Kgosietsile family lost their mother in a fire started by the jilted boyfriend.
Ntsuape, a jailbird who is facing other multiple charges from separate offences, is being tried for one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count of arson.
He is alleged to have committed the offences on the 13th of September 2016 at Block 9 location in Francistown at Dorcas Kgosietsile’s parents’ house following their breakup.
This Tuesday, after the court session Ntsuape did not show any remorse for his apparent actions as he mocked his ex-girlfriend, Dorcas, and laughed as he pointed at the scars she sustained from the arson incident.
During trial, Ntsuape sat in the dock jotting down something in his notebook whilst Dorcas, with a shaky voice and teary eyes, gave a testimony of the tragic night.
The 37-year-old Dorcas told court that they started dating in 2010 and had a baby boy in 2011.
According to her evidence, ever since they started dating their relationship has been rocky as they were always at the police station and attending counseling sessions due to Ntsuape’s abusive tendencies.
She brought the court to tears when she explained the accused man’s actions on September 13, 2016 that led to her mother’s untimely demise.
“It was in the night and we were sleeping. It was myself, my father- Chief Mosarwa Kgosietsile, my mother- Sadi Kgosietsile, my children Segolame and Maatla and my younger brother Tiro Kgosietsile.
“I was sleeping in the study room next to my room outside the main house when Ntsuape called the landline in my room. After some few minutes around 2357hours he called my cellphone ordering me to come outside and told me that it was too late for me to call the police,” revealed the visibly distressed Dorcas.
She said she immediately phoned her mother telling her that Gobuamang was on his way to the house. “Before long Ntsuape kicked the study room door. A few minutes later I heard my father screaming calling me saying ‘Dorcas we are burning with the kids where are you?’
I opened the door and saw the two cars (mine and my father’s car) burning and I rushed to rescue the children as my mother was already at the gate.
“My father got outside the burning house and myself and the kids were left in the house chocking from the smoke until the neighbours came, destroyed the burglar doors so we could escape,” she added.
Dorcas said they were rushed to Nyangabwe hospital and that her mother passed on on the 20th of September. “Before she died she told me that Ntsuape poured her with petrol. We went to bury our mother and our father was left hospitalised,” she said amid sobs as memories of the tragic night further sunk in.
The other witness who testified in court was Dorcas’s father, Chief Mosarwa Kgosietsile. “When the vehicles started burning, the place was well illuminated. I was met by the accused person in the sitting room who then poured me with petrol and he was set for everything as the matchbox and stick where on one hand. My wife was outside screaming for help and when I got outside burning, she had already called people and we were rushed to the hospital,” he said.
The trial was scheduled for the whole week.
Robbery suspects granted bail
Village Magistrate Lindiwe Mokgoro has this week granted robbery suspects Thato Kwalabatle and Jonathan Thembekile Masubi bail.
The accused persons are facing one count of robbery after they allegedly robbed one Kefilwe Jane of her valuables at knife point.
Court heard that on the 12th of November Kwalabatle, 22, and Masubi, 24, at Gaborone West robbed Jane of her car keys worth P2 810 and a Huawei cellphone worth P3 900.
Kwalabatle told the court that he intended to engage an attorney in the next mention while Masubi said he would conduct his own defence. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against them.
The State Prosecutor, Inspector Phale, told court that the police are done with the investigations and therefore did not oppose conditional bail.
Magistrate Mokgoro granted the accused persons bail on condition that they bound themselves with P5 000 each and provide two sureties who would also bind themselves with the same amount.
She also ordered them to report to court when required to do so and not commit any crime while on bail.
The two will be back in court for mention on the 30th of January 2020 or the 2nd of December if they fail to comply with the bail conditions.
Unaccompanied toddler dies after eating poison
Sehitwa Police are investigating a case in which a two and half year old boy died after consuming poison at home.
The boy who was left under the care of his grandmother is said to have dug out a bottle which was containing the poison from under a tree in the yard.
“It appears somebody did not do a proper job when disposing off the poison. They buried it in a shallow pit under a tree and we have not got any clear answers as to how the toddler managed to dig or pull it out!” explained Officer Commanding for Number 5 policing district, Peter Gochela.
Evidence given by the grandmother at Naune cattle post in the Tsau area suggests the boy had been playing alone in the yard when the incident happened.
“The grandmother said he found the boy foaming from the mouth and they rushed him to Tsau clinic where he was immediately referred to Letsholathebe memorial hospital where he died,” Gochela added.
The police were only tipped off following the boy’s burial and are now pursuing the case. “Somebody may be charged with negligence and causing death, if the investigations lead us that way. But it appears it was out of ignorance that the family did not report the matter,” Gochela added.
A Friday of laughter
Major Moves Comedy is back this Friday with yet another mouthwatering line-up at Masa Square.
The First Friday Comedy night will feature some of the best talent in the country including the notorious Bonginkosi “Dr Shakes” Dlamini from eSwatini.
The comedy show will be hosted by resident presenter, Onkgopotse ‘Mdala Ka Tjeludo’ Mugende with performances from Lebo English, Maatla Ephraim Basha Ndiye ‘Triccs’ Tampa and Lentle ‘Induna’ Makhwaje.
The event will also bring upcoming comedians to the forefront as new comedians will be introduced and given a chance to share the Masa stage with well-established acts.
Tickets are P200 (Double) and P150 (Single).
