Tech company elevates digital revolution

A new entrant in the local digital landscape launched last week, Inq. Digital Botswana has made known its intention to change the digital fortunes of the country.

Speaking at the launch of the company, Inq. Digital Botswana Managing Director, Mokgethi Nyatseng revealed all their products ensure the client has absolute convenience.

“Network Fabric ensures countries can be linked within the same network regardless of boundaries across different countries. A business with a regional thrust can enjoy the convenience of sharing the same network.” said Nyatseng at the launch of the company.

Inq. has evolved from exploring new opportunities in digital ecosystems beyond connectivity and communication.

Advertisement

The company is now driving new technologies with full competence to address all kinds of digital challenges in various industries. “This is just the beginning. Simpler, seamless solutions are guaranteed,” concluded Mokgethi.

When officially launching the company, Minister of Transport and Communications, Thulaganyo Segokgo, said the company’s vision of “re-imagining a better future through digital solutions” is direct and relevant to Botswana.

“We aim to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) to improve the livelihood of our nation. Having companies like Inq. Botswana backing this mandate is necessary,” said the minister.

Segokgo said the government has invested heavily in deploying the pre-requisite connectivity infrastructure in the form of fibre to the business and the home, together with undersea cables that enable Botswana to access information, knowledge and even do business with the rest of the world.

“Though we have made such significant progress, we still have a long way to go in digitising our economy and ensuring that every Motswana is included in this transformation,” he said.

Through initiatives such as SmartBots, Segokgo highlighted the country continues to connect more Batswana and automate key government processes.

“As a Nation, to realise a return on such investments and diversify our economy, we need to co-create data-driven products and services that leverage next-generation technologies,” he pointed out.