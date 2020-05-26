Connect with us

News

Teen girlfriend denied bail for boyfriend’s murder

Published

22 hours ago

on

Broadhurst Magistrate, Gaseitsewe Tonoki, this morning remanded Koketso Moswanti who is suspected to have murdered her boyfriend last week Monday.

The incident is said to have occurred at Extension 20 in Gaborone.

It is alleged 19-year-old Moswanti stabbed her boyfriend, Lesly Sello, with a sharp object on his chest following a misunderstanding.

State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Kenneth Ramere, told court that the matter was still fresh matter and that investigations were still at infancy stage.

He said the offence was serious and that the police needed more time to complete their investigations.

Ramere said in the event that the accused is released on bail, she was likely to temper with their investigations.

“The investigating officers have not yet finished registering statements of possible witnesses. We are still waiting for the post-mortem results to establish the cause of death. Tempers of the family and the society that the deceased lived in are still high so the accused will be safer in custody than out on bail,” he said.

Magistrate Tonoki ordered that the accused person be remanded in custody to allow the police to continue with their investigations.

The accused will be back in court on the 12th of June for mention. Plea has been reserved.

News

Rakgare calls for investigation into P1m project

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane, Tumiso Rakgare, has called for extensive investigations into the construction of a P1million ablution block project at Nkoyaphiri Primary School.

When touring schools in his constituency yesterday, Rakgare found that construction of the block with nine sections, had cost P1 million.

The bombshell was dropped by Project Manager for Mogoditshane Sub District Council, Justice Malapela, when giving Rakgare an update.

However, Rakgare did not take the news well as he called for an investigations on the costly project.

In an interview with this publication, the Minister Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development said that it was time for action to be taken. “It is surprising that we still have people who are hell bent on milking the government and conniving with construction companies to defraud the government and most of them are public servants.”

He said such people have taken Batswana for granted for a long time and deprived citizens of developments. “We still have children studying under trees because of them because they can afford to send their children to private schools.”

He said that the latest revelations show that there is more that needs to be done. “What we found out is bad and should not be tolerated,” he added.

News

Trio arrested for killing a giraffe

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

Three Gweta men landed in hot soup recently after they were were found in possession of giraffe meat after they allegedly killed the animal at Gutu Ranches.

The suspects aged 25, 35 and 42 respectively were arrested at Maotomabe cattle post near Tshokatshaa village after a tip off.

Gweta Station Commander, Godfrey Mafa confirmed the report to The Voice.  “It is true we are investigating a case of three men found with the government trophy suspected to be a giraffe. We think it is a giraffe because of the head, skin and hooves that we found at the scene.

“After the arrest, the trio led the police officers to Gutu Ranches where they said they killed the animal. They even confessed to have made some biltong out of the meat,” revealed the police boss.

Mafa added that the three were released pending investigations as they are awaiting results from the laboratories to confirm whether it is really giraffe meat and that is when they will be arraigned before court.

The Station Commander noted that since the national lockdown they have recorded two such cases in his policing area and that such incidents are common during the winter period. 

