Teen girlfriend denied bail for boyfriend’s murder

Broadhurst Magistrate, Gaseitsewe Tonoki, this morning remanded Koketso Moswanti who is suspected to have murdered her boyfriend last week Monday.

The incident is said to have occurred at Extension 20 in Gaborone.

It is alleged 19-year-old Moswanti stabbed her boyfriend, Lesly Sello, with a sharp object on his chest following a misunderstanding.

State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Kenneth Ramere, told court that the matter was still fresh matter and that investigations were still at infancy stage.

He said the offence was serious and that the police needed more time to complete their investigations.

Ramere said in the event that the accused is released on bail, she was likely to temper with their investigations.

“The investigating officers have not yet finished registering statements of possible witnesses. We are still waiting for the post-mortem results to establish the cause of death. Tempers of the family and the society that the deceased lived in are still high so the accused will be safer in custody than out on bail,” he said.

Magistrate Tonoki ordered that the accused person be remanded in custody to allow the police to continue with their investigations.

The accused will be back in court on the 12th of June for mention. Plea has been reserved.