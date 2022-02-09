Connect with us

Teen hangs after being scolded by mom

INSET: Supt Matlho

A 15-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide last Thursday after his mother rebuked him for bringing a girlfriend home.

The teenager, a Form 3 student at Motswakhumo Junior School, did not leave any suicide note but was found hanging from the rafters of the house at around 11am.

Molepolole police Station Commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho, confirmed the incident

“We were given a report that the boy was found hanging inside the house, he did not leave any suicide note. The body was taken to the hospital mortuary for post mortem,” briefly explained Superintendent Matlho, further noting that it was the first such incident since the beginning of the year.

It is alleged that a neighbour heard the deceased’s elder sister screaming for help and when she went to their yard to investigate what was happening, she was shocked at the sight after the sister directed her to the scene.

The neighbour is said to have found the boy hanging on the rafters of his bedroom with an electric cable tied around his neck.

The dreadful incident was reported to the police who took the boy to Lentsweletau clinic where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

The police advised the public to seek counselling from relevant authorities when having problems.

