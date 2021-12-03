Teenage boy in court for brother’s murder

A 16-year-old Molepolole boy accused of killing his elder brother appeared before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court this week amid scenes of anguish and disappointment.

Since the boy is under age the case was held in camera, only the relatives and police officers were allowed in court.

The accused is alleged to have stabbed to death his 17-year-old brother on Tuesday evening.

The incident is said to have occurred at the boy’s place in Goo- Seletlo ward at around 7:30pm while the grandmother was seated outside the house.

The fight allegedly ensued after the deceased requested the accused to pay him the P30 he owed him.

The deceased reportedly went to the house and his brother followed him and stabbed him on the chest.

Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho, confirmed that a few minutes after the duo had a misunderstanding the suspect bolted out of the house.

“The elder brother also came out of the house screaming in pain that the accused had stabbed him, before he collapsed next to the grandmother. We immediately received the report and the police rushed to the scene and took the boy to the hospital where he was certified dead,” explained Superintendent Matlho.

The deceased has just completed his Form 3 examinations at Moruakgomo Junior School while the suspect is a school dropout.

The police boss said such murder incidents were a major concern in his policing area as they were on the rise.

He further advised the public to resolve issues amicably whenever they have disputes and avoid resorting to violence.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body awaiting post-mortem at the hospital mortuary.

The accused who was arrested on Wednesday morning at his place has been remanded in custody till his next mention scheduled for next week Friday (December 10th, 2021).