Duo arrested for suspected stock theft

Acting on a tip off, last week Letlhakane Police arrested a herdboy and his apparent accomplice on suspicion of stock theft.

When cops arrived on the scene, they reportedly found the suspects, 32-year-old Tshokolo Gakebonale and Olebogeng Maoto, 26, with a truck loaded with ten cows.

According to Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu, the two men had arranged to sell the animals to ‘a certain butchery’ in the town.

In a brief interview with The Voice, the top cop revealed that the owner of the cows is currently stuck in South Africa on lockdown.

“The owner had hired Gakebonale to look after his cows,” explained Maphephu, adding this is not the first time Maoto has been implicated in stock theft.

“We managed to contact the owner and he told us he did not ask his herdboy to sell any cow. All 10 cows were found before they were sold,” said the police boss, who advised farmers to hire workers they can trust and to check on their livestock often.

Meanwhile, the accused were arraigned before Letlhakane Magistrate Court on Thursday (6 August) and were remanded in custody until their next appearance, scheduled for 20 August.

If found guilty the duo face between five to 15 years in jail.