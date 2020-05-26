Sports
Teranga lions’ world cup legend retires
Montpellier’s veteran former Senegal attacker Souleymane Camara has retired after 13 seasons with the side, club president Laurent Nicollin said on Monday.
Camara, 37, played a record 423 times for the outfit where he won the Ligue 1 title in 2012 and made the last of his 35 international appearances in the same year.
“We spoke on Friday and the decision was taken,” Nicollin told A French newspaper.
“He’s now thinking about what he’ll do next. We’ve given him some time to know what he wants to do, if he wants to coach here. We’ve left the door open,” he added.
Camara started his career with Monaco in 2001 before a loan spell at Guingamp and joining Nice four years later.
He was part of the Senegal squad which beat the then holders France en route to the historic 2002 World Cup quarter-finals.
Sports
BFA welcomes COVID-19 stipend
On Monday Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC), Tumiso Rakgare revealed the government’s plan to help the elite and second-tier leagues with player’s salary subsidies respectively.
Minister Rakgare stated that 25 players of all the 16 teams in the BTC premiership will be paid P2, 500 whilst first division players will each receive P1, 500 for the months of April. May and June.
Teams were expected to submit the required documentation for verification and due processes this week.
The Minister said it was inevitable for government to intervene as sports was the first discipline to be affected by Covid-19, citing the Mares Under 17 trip to Morocco that never materialized.
The Mares were scheduled to face their Moroccan counterparts for a return leg of the FIFA World Cup qualifier in March.
He further revealed that the subsidy is part of the P70 million set aside by the ministry to cushion the impact of Covid-19.
“The subsidy is only for Batswana players, technical and office staff and monies will be directly deposited to player’s bank accounts to avoid situations where teams might use such funds for their daily expenses,” he said.
He further revealed that referees will be assisted through the FIFA relief fund as agreed with BFA.
Letshwiti hailed the intervention, which he said will cushion the effects of the pandemic on the socio- economic lifestyles of players and technical members involved in running of the clubs.
“This will also go a long way in giving club leaders a reprieve during this challenging time,” he said.
The BFA President said club leaders and owners are custodians of football events and this financial assistance is critical in sustaining players and eventually the clubs they represent.
“The BFA is truly humbled by this noble gesture of unity. We have since availed P40,000 to BPL clubs as a reprieve to help clubs mitigate these devastating consequences,” he saud.
He further said, together with their partners, including government, they continue to discuss sustainable means to get football out of the woods.
“We truly are encouraged by the posture adopted by Honorable Minister Rakgare in finding the most reasonable and practical solution to the problems football faces in the country,” Letshwiti said.
Sports
Sebego commends minister of sports
On Monday Minister Rakgare announced that 25 players of all the 16 teams in the BTC premiership will be paid P2 500 each for the months of April, May and June.
In his appreciation statement Sebego said Notwane family, players, technical team and supporters appreciate the gesture of goodwill extended to football teams during this very difficult phase.
He said whilst Covid-19 has negatively affected sports in general and football in particular, minister and government’s consideration of the hardships endured by the players and other employees of the game is noticed with appreciation.
“We do not take this gesture from Government lightly in the backdrop of many other challenges besieging our country. Sports remains an important aspect of our social, economic and entertainment space. Simultaneously it serves as employment to many of our youth. It is therefore on that note that we, as Notwane, pay homage to your reaction and the relief grant extended to our players,” Sebego said.
The former Botswana Football Association President pledged to continue to improve themselves and ultimately becoming self-sustaining and better prepared for unfortunate situations like COVID-19 in the future.
“We encourage our players to use the money from government, once received, wisely and for the intended purpose of easing the hardships of COVID-19,’’ concluded Sebego.
