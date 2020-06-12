News
Thabang in court for common nuisance
Local Jazz Artist, Thabang Gaarogwe, is facing one count of common nuisance after he allegedly harassed Copyright Society of Botswana Chief Executive Officer Lesego Solotate.
On Wednesday the ‘Ke a Gana’ hit maker was summoned to Old Naledi Customary Court where his case was set for hearing on the 17th of June.
Last month Garogwe and other artists are said to have confronted the CEO at his office demanding payments for royalties and they allegedly locked him up in the boardroom.
The confrontation allegedly followed a lengthy wait for royalties by the concerned artists.
Speaking to The Voice Online, Garogwe said all they wanted was their money as they sacrifice a lot to record their music.
He said their industry was affected by Covid-19 since music festivals and corporate events were cancelled, so they demanded their royalties for survival.
“He walked out of our meeting and we had to stop him by closing the door so that we could talk. We have bills to pay and we spend a lot of money recording the music. We work so hard and it is painful that Cosbots leadership is not taking us seriously. Two weeks after we went to his office, we received royalties. I got P2000, for 13 months. That money cannot even record a song, it is an insult. Something is not done right, this organisation needs to be investigated. As musicians we need to continue standing for our rights and no one can do that better than ourselves. These are challenging times for us,” said Garogwe.
He said Cosbots is supposed to pay their royalties after every six months and they never do it.
Garogwe said it was unfortunate because broadcasters pay their royalties and Cosbots decide to keep it, which he said is disrespect that he will never tolerate. He said the organisation was audited but they never received the report from CIPA as musicians.
APYL President steps down
Alliance for Progressives Youth League president, Jacob Kelebeng will not be seeking a re-election when the party’s youth structure goes for this year’s congress.
The congress which was supposed to be held this month has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 regulations.
Although he refused to give reasons for his decision, Kelebeng confirmed to this publication that he was not defending his position. “When AP was formed two years ago, I was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the Young Progressives League as the President. It wasn’t an easy journey given the time frame towards general elections, but I believe we served the youth and entire Purple Movement with diligence. I think I have done my part and I have since taken a decision not to contest in the upcoming Youth League Congress,” he said.
Kelebeng further added that his decision does not mean he will be lost to politics. “I will continue as an activist or seek a more challenging position. I believe there are other capable youth who will be ready to take up the baton and continue from where I left.”
The party’s Secretary General, Phenyo Butale, confirmed Kelebeng’s departure from the the youth structure and commended him for his dedication. “He served the AP diligently as our founding Youth League President. His commitment to AP foundational ideals as well as his excellent work ethics has made our party, a leading voice for all progressive young people of Botswana. He successfully lobbied the party policy forum for a 50 percent quota for young people, women and other marginalised groups in our constitution”
16 623 Ipelegeng workers on Covid-19 frontline
Plans underway to revamp Ipelegeng- PS
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD)has refuted allegations that the government is in the process of ending the Ipelegeng programme.
Following remarks made by Francistown Member of Parliament Ignatius Moswaane last Monday, where he accused the government of systematically putting an end to Ipelegeng by recruiting beneficiaries as part of the Covid-19 front line staff.
Moswaane lamented that the beneficiaries are being exploited as their conditions of services under their new roles have not been clearly defined. “It is not clear whether they are now civil servants or are still under Ipelegeng progamme,” Moswaane said in an earlier interview with The Voice.
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Boipelo Khumomatlhare, however told The Voice that it’s not true that the government is doing away with the Ipelegeng Programme.
Khumomatlhare said that is why when budget cuts were made by government across programmes and projects, the budget for Ipelegeng Programme was not affected because of its recognized importance. “Plans are underway to revamp the programme and to make it productive,” he said.
Khumomatlhare said government shall continue to engage the beneficiaries.
He said the able-bodied destitute persons will continue to be engaged on permanent basis while other beneficiaries (cleaners, Scorpions, supervisor and labourers) will be engaged on monthly and/or on rotational basis.
He further said in line with government efforts to respond to Covid-19 pandemic, a response plan at local level has been put in place, through Presidential Directive of 13th May 2020.
He told The Voice that the directive’s main thrust is that under the Ipelegeng Programmes, the funds should be utilized to engage additional cleaners in various public primary and secondary schools to ensure cleanliness of these public facilities.
The funds will also be used to engage 4 800 Covid-19 Scorpions to enforce protocols at local level and also to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the cleaners and the Scorpions.
“Furthermore, the Village Extension Teams (VETs) have been mandated to monitor and supervise the Covid-19 compliance at local level, while the District AIDS Coordinators (DACs) Environmental Health Officers and Wellness Officers will be trained to enforce Covid-19 protocols at Districts/Sub-Districts and oversee local level response,” Khumomatlhare said.
The PS further revealed that Ipelegeng beneficiaries are continuously being engaged by various Districts countrywide.
“So far, as at 10th June 2020, 16 623 beneficiaries have been engaged. These include 13 729 cleaners, 2188 Covid-19 Scorpions and 706 able-bodied destitute persons,” he said.
