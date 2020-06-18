Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’

Jazz musician, Thabang Garogwe, has this morning maintained his innocence in a common nuisance charge leveled against him.

Garogwe appeared before Old Naledi Customary court this morning where the charge sheet was officially read out to him.

According to the charge sheet the 40-year-old jazz musician is said to have on the 27th March at the offices of Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) manhandled its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lesego Selotate.

Gagorwe is alleged to have tried to seek audience from the CEO who then informed the musician that he had prior arranged meetings for the day.

The state further accuses Garogwe of then locking up the CEO in one of the offices and forcibly confiscating his cellphone as he tried to call for assistance.

State Prosecutor, Totoga Bernard, told the court that they intend calling four witnesses when trial commences next week Wednesday.

Presiding over the matter is Old Naledi court President, Oageng Masole. The case continues.

The ‘Ke a gana’ hitmaker is said to have, back in March, stormed the offices of COSBOTS along with other artists decrying lack of support from the troubled organization.

Garogwe who has been hailed a hero by other musicians on social media- demanded a delayed royalty payout from COSBOTS.

Then, Garogwe in the company of others told Voice Online that it had been months since they had been seeking the audience of the CEO.

After the scuffle the artists were said to have received their payout.

@sharonmathala

sharonm@thevoicebw.com

