Thaelo goes international

Francistown-based Gospel singer, Kabo Thaelo has gone south for his latest release, teaming up with South African ZCC star, Tau Diarora.

Following in the footsteps of DJ Tukzin SA, who took the music industry by storm with his remix of the popular ZCC hymn ‘Tshivhidzelwa’, Thaelo enlisted another respected SA artist for his new single, ‘La bitswa lebitso’.

Thaelo has delivered on his promise to his growing legion of fans that he’d record a song with the South African.

According to the artist, the track, which effortlessly infuses Gospel and Amapiano, was recorded in the two countries.

“This song is meant to excite the youth by giving them what they like, at the same time preaching the Gospel of Christ to them,” Thaelo told Grooving in the Ghetto. CDs are available at P50 each.

RATING: 8/10