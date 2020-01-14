News
Thalisa’s beauty spa: it’s a lifestyle!
The year 2017 will go down in history as one of the worst for business in the second capital Francistown. Following the meltdown and eventual closure ofTati Nickel Mine, numerous businesses shut-up shop.
Others relocated to Gaborone as the erosion of the purchasing power of residents began to hit hard. Only the very brave dared set up a business in a city on its knees. However, that is exactly what Francistowner Gao Thalisa Butale did.
Against the advice of most of her friends and family, she decided to open a Beauty Spa in the Ghetto.
“People were like, ‘A Beauty Spa in Francistown? You must be out of your mind!’” she recalls with a chuckle. Convinced that there was a place for her business in a city she loved, Thalisa Beauty Spa was opened at Adansonia Hotel in 2017.
Registered in 2014, the enterprise originally started operations in Gaborone at Executive Closets in Phase VI(now Adansonia Hotel).
Butale, who doubled up as the hotel’s Manager, was then transferred to Francistown to manage the flagship hotel in the city.
“There was no other way. I had to move the business to Francistown,” she explains matter-of-factly. Her passion since she was a young girl, Butale enrolled for a Beauty and Therapy course at ShannazHerbal Institute to prepare her for the highly volatile industry.
“Although beauty and therapy has always been my passion, when I started it was just for fun. I never thought I’d open a business but now here we are!”
She is quick to admit that relocating to Francistown was not easy and the business encountered challenges early on.
Indeed, three months in and she was forced to halt the venture.
“I had a very small space and that was not what I had envisioned,” she said.
Determined this would not be the end, Butale sought out a different location.
“I decided to renovate my house in Area A and turn it into a space that would be my dream Beaty Spa. I had to be patient to ensure that what I got was exactly what I wanted!”
With the help of professionals, the young business lady turned her home into what is today one of Francistown’s trendiest Beauty Spas and chilling spots.
Thalisa Beauty Spa was officially re-opened by the former City Mayor, Sylvia Muzila in October last year and has received rave reviews from clients and the city leadership.
“My Spa is more than just a place of beauty. It is a lifestyle and the people who have come here always express the admiration for what we’ve done with the place. The ambience here doesn’t compare to anywhere else.We also have very good products with an amazing set-up,” she says proudly.
So strikingly beautiful is the joint that according to Butale, an old Chinese couple likened it to a similar Spa they visited in Thailand.
“It is an exotic place for clients looking for more than just beauty treatment,” she reiterates.
With a staff compliment of five, the enterprise offers professional beauty treatments, massages, eyebrow shaping, eyelash extensions, facial treatments, waxing, make-up, skin care and a lot more.
“We also do bridal make-up and host events like graduations and birthday parties,” she continued, adding they can only accommodate 50 people per event.
The venue also offers swimming lessons for both children and adults.
“We offer free snacks for kids and recently hired a professional to take over the swimming lessons,” she revealed. It has been a busy few months for Butale as she dabbles between her managerial position at the hotel and overseeing her beauty spa.
“I’ve been a manager at Adansonia for over 10 years and I’ve learnt to multi-task. It is not easy but when you do something you love, you’ll always find time to make it work!” she declares with a smile that reaches her eyes.
News
Bad start to the new year for cow thief
A 30-year-old Maun man convicted of stock theft will languish behind bars until March to learn his fate.
Having been found guilty of stealing a cow and its calf valued at P3, 500, Tokollo Tsetse must now adapt to prison life as he faces a possible sentence of five years in jail.
The theft is believed to have occurred some time between April and May 2018 at Tsibogolamatebele cattlepost near Maun. The stolen animals belonged to one Kehaletse Xhanie
Presiding over the case, Magistrate Mulalo found Tsetse guilty after the prosecution, with the help of their four witnesses, were able to prove their case against him.
“You are convicted of stock theft on the basis that the cattle were found bearing a strange brand mark HUD2 as opposed to Kehaletse’s TDX of which the veterinary confirmed that it belonged to you,” ruled the Magistrate.
“The accused person in his sworn statement told the court that he lost his branding Iron of which he never reported to the police. Later he changed his statement to say that some unidentified people admitted to branding the cattle with the belief that they belonged to the accused since they were in his kraal. The contradiction of your statements is proof that you were not truthful, it was just an afterthought to mislead the court,” continued Mulalo.
During trial, Tsetse did not call any witness, claiming those he intended to call to his defence had died while he was in jail.
The prosecution backed-up their case with the testimony of Kehaletse and his brother Keoagile Mothibi, who told court that the cattle went missing and came back with a strange mark.
“My brother and I share the same kraal and one of his expectant cows went missing only to come back branded in a new brand mark on top of my brother’s TDX brand,” Mothibi stated.
The third witness, Crime Scene Investigator, Constable Meleko Paulson Mandevu revealed he went and took detailed photographs of the cattle before compiling a photo album.
The court papers state the cattle in question were later released into Kehaletse’s possession.
The cow has since died and the calf went missing. A photo album of the cattle was thus used in court as evidence that the named cattle existed.
Sentencing has been set for 6 March.
News
Living abroad, changing lives locally
For many people, festive is a time to enjoy with family and friends, however, when one is far from home, it can be a miserable time. Throw in assignments and the wet and freezing weather compounded by pictures of people enjoying the glorious sunny days in Botswana and you could be headed for depression.
Luckily, I can safely say, this does not quite describe how I wrapped up the year and ushered in a brand new one.
Credit goes to my hosts, Tebogo and Boston Basupang whom I first met in October at a Brand Botswana engagement in London.
Their good friend, Evert Smith, an orthopedic surgeon I had just met introduced them to me.
We joked about how the introduction should have been the other way around and parted ways with the promise to keep in touch and indeed our newfound friendship flourished and the hospitable couple assured me that I had family while in the UK.
Their invitation to spend New Year’s Eve at their home in Swindon was perfectly timed. My birthday falls on New Year’s Day and what a ball we had with other Batswana families.
This year my hosts will celebrate their 10 – year wedding anniversary and mark 19 years of living in the UK.
Another milestone to be celebrated is of their son Poko – a Brighton Film School student who turns 21 this month.
A pharmacist by trade, Tebogo studied in the UK in 1993 and headed back to Botswana for a few years.
“I worked in a private hospital and the pharmaceutical industry then decided to pursue work opportunities in the UK. I guess it was made easier by having studied here,” she explains.
Following the career that had her working in various places in England.
She went on to meet Boston through a mutual friend while they were both working in Bristol.
“We were friends for a long time before tying the knot in 2010,” Tebogo explains.
As a self- employed surgical nurse, Boston enjoys the flexibility of managing his own working hours.
In addition to his day-to-day responsibilities, he is an academic and has also had a stint as a lecturer at the University of West London.
The couple explains that Boston’s fluid schedule allows them to pursue their other interests including a tourism project in Botswana.
Their shared passion for travel has resulted in them travelling the world together.
“We have travelled extensively and enjoyed the most amazing experiences including visiting the Caribbean Islands, touring the pyramids of Giza in Egypt, which, as one of the seven wonders of the world, are a sight to behold. Our ultimate indulgence however is, following the Formula One circuit from Europe to as far afield as Montreal, Canada,“shares Tebogo.
The couple’s experiences in the UK compounded by extensive travel have cemented their plans to invest in the Botswana’ s tourism industry and have others enjoy the unique beauty and experiences that the offers.
“The process of setting up a business is extremely demanding but we are determined to see the plan to fruition. It really is our big plan for 2020. We are looking to provide a place in the Delta that will not only serve an international patronage but most importantly, be accessible to the ordinary Motswana,” reveals Boston.
Over the years, the couple has hosted some of their UK friends in Botswana and are delighted at the feedback.
“Every one of them has been thrilled and enchanted by the experience. It has attracted the interest of many more and we look forward to more of these trips,” adds Tebogo.
Reminiscing on one of the trips, the couple shares memories of hosting a friend and her daughter to a wedding in Tonota.
“They were fascinated and fully participated in the ceremony from wearing mateise to helping serve the food, “Recalls Tebogo.
A renowned author, Jane Shemilt who fell in love with Botswana has teamed up with the Basupang Batswana International Foundation – a foundation formed by the Basupangs with other families from Botswana living in the UK to give back to the marginalized communities in Botswana.
In addition, they participate in hosting an annual event in the UK to showcase Botswana cuisine, arts, crafts and music.
“We have so much to share of the Setswana culture and our way of life,” says Tebogo.
One of the projects particularly close to Boston’s heart is the adoption of Kubung Primary School in the Kweneng district.
The school has benefitted from their generosity and for three consecutive years wherein they managed to host prize giving ceremonies for pupils.
Their efforts were aided by numerous entities including. Schemilt who through her publisher donated books to the school and attended the event.
In 2014, the community was grateful for the rare opportunity to engage with the Bristol City Football Club.
Donations of soccer kits and a chance to play with members of the Bristol City Community Trust during the soccer clinics is still remarked on by the residents of Kubung and their guests.
Their visit culminated with friendly games with the national team Zebras and Rollers in the following year.
Despite the enormous logistical challenges, the Basupangs are committed to revitalizing their community drive project.
“Our roots are deeply set in Botswana, and we strive to merge our two worlds,after all, 19 years is a long time, we have started developing some small roots in the UK,” says Tebogo as she concludes the interview.
News
To Read Again
‘Close that door. Please.’
A door banged shut. Sethunya returned her focus to the book she was reading, flipped back a few pages to find her place, but just as soon as she had found it she heard a door open again.
She closed her eyes and tried to remember something she had read about staying calm. She instructed herself to shut out the sound of the door’s creaking hinges as a breeze nudged it almost-closed, and then back open again.
But when the door bounced against the doorframe and creaked open once more, it set off a pounding in her head.
She could not hold herself. ‘Kgaola mogatla!’
A stifled giggle. Quick footsteps. A door closed.
All festive season long, she had repeated other instructions, automaton-like: ‘fill the ice tray before putting it in the freezer; don’t leave the tap dripping.’
The last Sunday of the year, she attended the all-day church service but as soon as she had arrived home she felt the angst building at the sight of the house lit up like a night train.
‘Why the bloody hell are all the lights on?’ She had immediately felt remorseful. Not after a whole day spent in prayer.
When the kitchen door opened for the fifth time, she did not speak. She breathed in deeply, then out again.
She got up from where she sat under the morula tree, whose sprawling branches created shade from the sun.
She had brought the sapling with her when she was transplanted from her mother’s home to her husband’s house with instructions to create a home of her own.
As she closed the kitchen door, she thought back to when she was a fresh newlywed, summoned by her aunts and uncles, and her husband’s aunts and uncles, who had gathered to hear her explain why the village was whispering that she was threatening to leave her new home.
Even in her own head it had sounded petty to include reasons like a door left open, a tap left dripping, empty ice trays, as evidence for why she could no longer bear to stay. No.
Not when other wives told stories of house salaries being drunk at the local shebeen, black and blue eyes and such.
How could she confess that she was afraid of the recurring dream that denied her sleep?
That she feared she was becoming her father’s sister, the one whose mouth looked like she was sucking on a lemon.
In the years that had gone by, she had stooped to pick up stray toys in the passage.
She stopped complaining about the toothpaste cap discarded on the rumpled bathroom mat.
She combed out the strands of hair left entangled in the brush, drained forgotten dirty bathwater.
Specks of coffee dirtying the white sugar no longer infuriated her, nor did cigarette butts tossed into the vegetable patch.
She collected them all to deposit in the bin, together with the almost-full beer cans forgotten on the armrest of the sofa.
She Doom-sprayed the cockroach scurrying across the dishes left to overnight in a sink almost overflowing because of a tap not shut tight.
She hid her favourite chocolate in her handbag, where no one could find it.
She stayed aloof from the perennial flow of strangers in and out of the house.
She measured her life in anniversaries, each year commemorated with a lavish celebration attended by friends and relatives.
Their smiling faces filled her photo albums. And each day concertinaed into the next day, the next day into the next.
Until one morning, she decided. Despite that warning of doom years ago shared by her father’s sister at the dawn of her new life: that the sun would surely set in the east if she ever left her new home, Sethunya folded a few clothes and book into the tiny suitcase she had arrived with that morning so long ago.
She left.
In the morning after that recurring dream, she woke to find herself in a strange room.
She rushed out of bed, to fling open the windows of the room and gaze at the morning sky.
In the east, the sun was rising. She remembered then and smiled.
Then she made herself comfortable on the unfamiliar bed, pulled out her book from her bag and began to read from page one.
Ads
Bad start to the new year for cow thief
Thalisa’s beauty spa: it’s a lifestyle!
Living abroad, changing lives locally
Granny beaten unconscious and then raped
To Read Again
2020 parties’ resolutions
New year, old struggles
Murdered toddler laid to rest
Its all lies
Popa back to winning ways
UDC appeal to be decided by mid February
Society in Action
Man cuts off girlfriend’s ears
Late collapse costs Tafic dear
Popa back to winning ways
Court to determine IEC’s objection to inspection of ballot boxes
Threat to kill suspect remanded in custody
Double murder suspect denied bail
I’m not a juju man
Who is Francis Afriyie?
Popa keeper’s women woes
Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case
Double murder suspect denied bail
An inside job?
Was it payback?
Double identity suspect denied bail
Meet & greet cocktail Party
Monarch new year bash
Man in court for taking pictures of children in police cells
Mckenzie makes a move
Shamele drops double story
Utilise local talent
An impressive Skycosite BW
Threat to kill suspect remanded in custody
Man cuts off girlfriend’s ears
Court to determine IEC’s objection to inspection of ballot boxes
Who is Francis Afriyie?
The King of Kwasa
I’m not a juju man
2020 fashion shopping tricks
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Politics3 weeks ago
Boko explains absence from public
-
News3 weeks ago
Daughter -in- law from hell
-
News3 weeks ago
Molebatsi calls for internal roads
-
News3 weeks ago
Murder accused mum weeps for her kids
-
News3 weeks ago
Children say I am a witch, husband says I am a b*#@h
-
News3 weeks ago
No water, no tea!
-
News3 weeks ago
Moroka’s murky misery
-
News3 weeks ago
Govt’s Nkange debt