Thamaga royal family rubbishes rift rumours

The Bakgatla- baga-Mmanaana royal family of Thamaga have dismissed reports of a rift in the family as hogwash.

This was after it emerged that the family still has not replaced the late Kgosi Gobuamang Gobuamang who died in August 2021.

“We are still mourning the passing of Kgosi Gobuamang and there are rituals that we have to follow. We will inform you as soon as there are developments in terms of appointing the Chief,” said the family spokesperson Kgosi Segale Gobuamang in a WhatsApp communication with The Voice.

He said that there is no rift whatsoever in the family and that people will always create something to talk about regardless of whether it is false and damaging to others.

At the moment Kgosi Segale Gobuamang is Acting Chief and deputized by Kgosi Tshepiso Mosielele.

Kgosi Gobuamang died after a long illness in August last year.

Meanwhile, during a recent Kgotla meeting addressed by the Dibotelo Commission on Constitutional Review, some speakers said they want independence from Bakwena in Molepolole and that they should not be required to seek permission from them whenever they want to do tribal issues.

They also called for the repulsion of the Tribal Territories Act as a matter of urgency.