MP Healy hands over food packages to Thapong Arts Centre

Acting on behalf of his constituency, Gaborone Central MP, Tumisang Healy donated 50 food packages to Thapong Arts Centre and their artists earlier today (Thursday 13 August).

Speaking during the handing-over ceremony, Healy explained the donation was part of the Gaborone Central Constituency team’s efforts to make a positive impact during these trying times.

He added that with the creative arts industry one of the hardest hit by Coronavirus and its various restrictions, they identified the Thapong Arts Covid-19 Relief Fund as a worthy benefactor.

“We put our heads together to think about what we can do. Fortunately, with the help of various donations, we managed to pull together a total of 50 staple food packages for the centre,” said the youthful MP, adding that whilst there are hundreds of local artists suffering at the moment, he hopes the little they could provide will be of great help.

Receiving the donation, Thapong Visual Arts Centre Coordinator, Reginald Bakwena thanked Healy and his team for their efforts, which he described as ‘generous’ and ‘much-needed’.

“We are struggling as we rely on tourists and international buyers to purchase our art. We had to cry out to our city leadership for help in this difficult time.”

Bakwena stressed that due to the limited number of food packages available, they plan to distribute them among artists using a certain criteria.

“We are aware of government efforts to help provide food through the Mma Boipelego scheme. However, we will be looking to help those who have not benefitted from the food scheme,” he said.

For his part, sculptor Joseph Piet accepted the donation on behalf of Thapong Arts Centre artists.

“As artists we know the value of using our hands to feed ourselves but in this time we had to accept these food packages as we didn’t have other options!” said the grateful sculptor.