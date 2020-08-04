With borders remaining firmly closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, journalists, Sonny Seriti and Thalefang Charles have embarked on an 8, 000km journey across the country with the aim of igniting and inspiring domestic travel.

The expedition, which is a collaboration with the Botswana Tourism Organisation, is called Re-Discover Botswana and is set to conclude on 20 August.

Big Weekend wishes the two hardy souls well as they traverse through our beautiful country.