The chairman’s breakdown

Whilst his team suffered a narrow defeat to Jwaneng Galaxy over the weekend, Gaborone United chairman Boitumelo Nsunge, also known as Breakdown in football circles, suffered an embarrassing slip of his own.

Nsunge charged onto the pitch with a bottle of alcohol, missed his step and fell flat on his face.

Whilst Shaya snapped away at the chairman, Nsunge seemed unbothered as he picked up a patch of green grass and left with it.

Shaya is naturally inquisitive so I looked around for the man and his whereabouts only to later learn he had proceeded with his questionable behavior and allegedly manhandled the poor coach at the dressing room.

Mr Man, instead of picking up a patch of grass – for God knows what – please pick up your manners and behave like a leader!