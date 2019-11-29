Entertainment
The chairman’s breakdown
Whilst his team suffered a narrow defeat to Jwaneng Galaxy over the weekend, Gaborone United chairman Boitumelo Nsunge, also known as Breakdown in football circles, suffered an embarrassing slip of his own.
Nsunge charged onto the pitch with a bottle of alcohol, missed his step and fell flat on his face.
Whilst Shaya snapped away at the chairman, Nsunge seemed unbothered as he picked up a patch of green grass and left with it.
Shaya is naturally inquisitive so I looked around for the man and his whereabouts only to later learn he had proceeded with his questionable behavior and allegedly manhandled the poor coach at the dressing room.
Mr Man, instead of picking up a patch of grass – for God knows what – please pick up your manners and behave like a leader!
Entertainment
Team distant at TRL soul Sundays
The Tati River Lodge (TRL) Soul Sundays sessions return this weekend with one of Botswana’s most exciting groups, Team Distant.
Known for their mad drums and electrifying stage performance, the duo will certainly welcome December in grand style.
The Afro Deep House duo boast songs such as: ‘Amazon’, ‘Drum session’, ‘Samburu’, ‘Voices of Africa’, ‘La Jozi’ and many others.
They will share the stage with DJs Cue, Lee Tex, Dude, OT and DVJ Dreazy.
Entry is P30 before 2pm, P40 before 4pm and P50 afterwards.
Entertainment
Young love
Whilst Government of Botswana is appealing the decriminalization of same sex relationships, LEGABIBO spokesperson, Caine Youngman has gone ahead and tied the knot with his ‘international bae’.
The ceremony was held outside the country.
Hopefully they’ll be a second leg back home when the court case is done.
Congratulations Youngman, Shaya is all for LOVE!
Entertainment
Double standards?
Shaya is not a football person but I took my time to go watch a few Mascom Top 8 matches over the weekend.
I spotted this club official at the Molepolole Sports Complex who was on duty whilst holding the green bottle.
Although slightly unprofessional, that did not bother me too much because I occasionally imbibe with them drinks too.
But what annoyed me is that the very same official refused for spectators to get inside with their own cooler boxes!
Whatever happened to leading by example sir?
