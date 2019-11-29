Entertainment
The Chinese are here!
A week after the Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando remarked on the heavy Chinese financial contributions to BDP election campaign and wondered when they would come to recover their return on investment, Shaya was shocked by their presence at parliament.
This week a sizeable Chinese group, together with their kids, gave security guards at the parliament a hard time as they insisted on attending the session with their little ones.
This happened despite repeated explanation from the guards that kids were not allowed in the gallery because they are prone to make noise and disturb proceedings.
A few managed to get inside before more guards could be called to help.
Here come the Chinese!
Entertainment
Tswapian bolus gets KBL boost
Goo ha e le borotto o mmathele
Five years ago, two determined young DeeJays put their creative heads together and vowed to bring festive entertainment to the bored masses in the Tswapong north region.
And thus ‘Tswapian Bolus’ was born, an annual festival in the village of Maunatlala, 65km east of Palapye.
The brainchild of Olorato Gaoganetswe (DJ Olga) and Barona Ngwako (DJ Smallz), the Christmas cracker comes complete with catchy tagline ‘Goo ha e le borotto o mmathele’ (If it’s bread may I have a piece) – a phrase taken from one of the many stereotypes about Batswapong and their love for bread.
Despite numerous challenges, chief amongst them a lack of finances, the event has shown great growth over the years.
With Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) now wanting a piece of the action, coming aboard through their popular beverage St Louis, this year’s edition is set to be the best yet.
“For the first time we have a corporate sponsor, and that is so refreshing. All these years it has been a struggle and we have never made any profits but we are still pushing harder than ever before,” Gaoganetswe told Voice Entertainment recently.
Retracing the festival’s steps to the very beginning, the Disk Jockey explained DJs T4 and Bobo joined himself and Ngwako as organisers. Together they made a formidable quartet that has stood the test of time since 2014.
“We wanted a show that would be the pride of Batswapong. It is all about our identity, hence the ‘bolus’ which is used to identify our cattle in the country,” said Gaoganetswe, adding the idea was to get fellow Batswapong to return home every festive season for their dose of the ‘bolus’.
Since the initiative’s inception, it has always been headlined by local acts.
“We’ve always wanted to give local artists a chance because we believe in their capabilities. This again has given artists based in the Tswapong area an opportunity to really to show the nation what they are made of,” he highlighted, noting they plan to bring an international act for the show’s 10th anniversary.
The self-driven DJ revealed together with his partners, they have been sponsoring the festival from their pockets for the past five years.
“People joined us and left, but we persevered,” he added.
With KBL’s substantial weight now behind them, Gaoganetswe is visibly excited at what the future holds for ‘Tswapian Bolus’.
He pledged to continue unearthing talent in Tswapong, including other small businesses.
“The food stalls, promo girls and boys are also 100 percent from Tswapong. We play our role in supporting local brands as well as giving contributions to the needy as a way of showing appreciation to our beloved followers.”
This year, the 25 December festival has attracted three superstar headliners, with Franco, Slizer and Dr Vom set to take to the stage.
The line-up also includes: Mlesho, Crispin The Drummer, DJs Shaboo, T4, Olga, Smallz and Black Prince as the Master of Ceremonies. Pre-sold ticket is P80.
Email:kdipholo@thevoicebw.com
Twitter:@KabeloDipholo
Entertainment
Brace for the train craze
#cokeisback.
Coca-Cola Beverages granted a year-long sponsorship to the Bush Train Fiesta to be held on the 14th of December in the historic town of Lobatse, Crescent Sport Grounds.
When confirming their sponsorship to the event at Cresta Lodge, Joshua Mogotsi said,“Our theme is #cokeisback. This is because we want our consumers, shoppers, customers to know Coke is here forever. We have therefore seen it fit to be part of this exciting event… we hope it will be a memorable experience not to be forgotten in the near future. So I hope to see you all of you there, enjoying and refreshing with Coca-Cola.”
The event, organized by Bush Train BW, is part of festivities first to be enjoyed by train towards the main event, hence the name Bush Train Fiesta.
According to the organizers of this tremendous event, the aim is to promote urban and rural tourism as well as encourage tourism by citizens and non-citizens.
They also wish to promote the “Zero Road Accidents” campaign.
In their event description, they proclaim that, “The Bush Train BW targets to validate the potential the entertainment industry has on job creation, tourism and economic development… We expect the following in the district to benefit directly from the event: hotels, lodges, banks, restaurants, liquor outlets, taxi associations, tour operators, camp sites, vendors and hawkers to mention but a few.”
The revellers, expected to go over 2000, will be transported from Gaborone to Lobatse by train in three separate trips at 1000; 1500 and 1800 hours.
P150 buys the General ticket, which comprises Festival entry, a meal and a coke.
It also clears revellers for the train party joy ride; while P250 includes the train party.
On top of all these, the VIP ticket worth P750 includes a cab to the train station and back.
The ticket also allows one to choose from activities of choice. P2000 VVIP ticket includes a bottle/ case or wine.
In his vote of thanks, the Public Relations Officer for Coca-Cola Bush Train Fiesta, Kabo Letshabo said,“It means a lot to see your faces here, it means a lot to come here and hear us out.
With those words, I would like to say come join us at Lobatse. Betsho, it’s all about the adventure, it’s all about tourism; it’s all about lifestyle and reviving Lobatse entertainment.”
Entertainment
Research royalty
29-year-old Masego Julia Gaorekwe was recently appointed Western Institutional Review Board (WIRB) reviewer.
The brainy Mahalapye-born beauty, a Research Ethics Assistant at the University of Botswana (UB), is the first Motswana to make it onto the prestigious 51-year-old board.
She was selected after impressing on the organisation’s fellowship programme in America.
WIRB’s role is to protect the rights and welfare of the Human Research Subject.
It offers research review services for more than 400 institutions, including contract research organisations, coordinating groups and individual investigators around the world.
It has been designed for global research professionals who intend to establish or improve Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) in their home countries.
The Voice’s Portia Mlilo sat down with Gaorekwe to discuss her career journey and her historic appointment to the international review body.
Q. What does being part of the Institutional Review Board mean to you?
A. This is the biggest achievement ever! People from Botswana have attended the programme before and none of them was appointed so I am the first Motswana to be part of the board.
Some of the products we see in the markets, be it vaccines, medical equipment and others have been reviewed by this board.
What it means is that when there is protocol or research to be done in Botswana I will be given the responsibility to review it because it’s done in my country.
I am an adviser and advocate for my country looking at our regulations and culture.
This is good for my professional growth and also for my employer and country’s recognition.
Q. How long did it take you to complete the programme?
A. For three months we were doing theory and had presentations and tests to write afterwards.
I did well and they accepted me to be a board member.
It was a tough journey and at some point I thought of quitting but I had to be patient for my nation.
Coming from a Social Science background and now venturing into the medical background was a transition.
What they do is they deal with protocol from the biggest medical companies in the world so they believe that if you are an ethics person you can review any research proposal.
I managed because they are advanced and have the review templates.
The difficult thing is in America, each state has its own laws so you need to understand that before you review their protocol unlike here where we have one common law.
It was a big challenge and was extra work because I had to learn what each state says regarding what is in the research proposal.
I was called for interview after the programme and a week later I received a letter of appointment.
Q. What is WIRB’s mandate?
A. We review clinical trials and also do trainings.
It has about 10 panels and I sit on five that I can be able to vote.
We review oncology cancer studies and medical devices among others.
I am working on a proposal to have a UB board that reviews medical devices.
Q. How will Botswana benefit from your appointment, especially in the health sector?
A. I believe that we have potential in so many things because already we train Ministry of Health and Wellness ethics board members.
What I have realised is that we only train them on certain type of areas forgetting that medical research is very broad.
Today, if you want to have a knowledge-based economy you have to develop certain things and come up with devices.
That is innovation. We need people who can review that device research proposal so that you can make proper decisions.
I think our country needs to invest in research and have stronger ethical bodies like other countries.
When you look at the policies we have here they are just too silent on so many things.
We don’t even have anything that talks about medical devices.
I don’t think we have a Health Research Bill and by the time it comes, with research changing all the time, it will be outdated.
Q. Why is it important for Botswana to have Health Research Bill?
A. People come here for so many things and it is very painful because we still refer to the Anthropological Research Act of 1971.
Somebody is only charged P400 for research misconduct and whatever they have, even if it’s a sample – it is millions of money that Botswana is losing!
This is one thing our country should really look into.
We have a research application which is just a guideline whereas in some countries they have a contract that binds you.
In terms of ethics, what we lack is to ensure there is proper conduct of research because you cannot only give people permits without going back and auditing.
Q. How do you know that they are doing what they had applied to research on when you are not monitoring?
A. What does your role entail as a Research Ethics Assistant at UB?
I train staff, students and people from outside on research ethics and compliance.
I used to conduct undergraduate proposals in their review and liaise between the government and UB in terms of processing their payments.
I am now mostly doing social behavioral studies for Masters and PhD students.
Q. Why is it important to have researchers?
A. It is very vital. Now we have ARV tablets out of research, the shift in HIV treatment from when it started, you can see there are lots of positives.
It is not only in terms of health but in business, policy making and other areas.
Right now we need researchers to find out how we can diversify the economy, which models can work here and not a situation where we are just bombarded with programmes that we never tested anywhere.
We need a Ministry or Research Council that focuses on the research not relying on Public Relations Office that know nothing about ethics and research.
In South Africa they have a Research Council and that is where most research review laws are made.
Their innovation is being funded and embraced by the people.
When you come to Botswana you will be sent from one Ministry to the other not knowing where to get help!
Q. So what makes a good researcher?
A. You need to be very ethical.
You also have to read books.
There is what we call professional ethical codes and in research we have principles that you need to abide by.
When you conduct a study, know that it is for the benefit of the community, you don’t have hidden agendas and respect participants, share the outcomes.
People confuse research with therapeutic misconception where you participate in a study and you are not told it is research.
We need to raise awareness on that issue.
Q. What are your future plans as far as your career is concerned?
A. I want to be more into regulation and compliance, that is where I see a lot of irregularities.
I should be able to advise or help draft some of the regulations for this country in terms of research.
That is where my career is going. I also have interest in traditional medicines in terms of research, which currently we do not have.
We have the potential to produce what is ours.
We do not want to cry when researchers from other countries come here and discover a tree that can cure certain diseases when we are not doing it!
We need people who can review our traditional medicines and make sure they comply locally and internationally.
Q. I remember there was lady in Palapye who said she knows a herb that can cure HIV/AIDS. Why has it taken so long to have traditional medicines researched?
A. (Laughing) I wouldn’t want to talk about the Palapye herbalist but in general when it comes to traditional medicines it is a complex field.
When you look at the Chinese medicines they do research and work with universities to test their products.
I do not know whether it is a problem with our herbalists that they don’t want to reveal the tree they make their herbs from.
They are very secretive, especially when it comes to traditional knowledge.
In Africa it is difficult because we also believe in spiritual things and you cannot question it.
That is now where the problem is.
We need evidence, we need to conduct some tests.
Q. If it works why don’t you commercialise it and diversify the economy?
A. And finally, Thank God It’s Friday, what are your plans for the weekend?
I will be preparing for my trip to Pretoria, South Africa.
I will be attending EU meeting and Science Fair.
Brace for the train craze
Tswapian bolus gets KBL boost
The Chinese are here!
Double standards?
Young love
The chairman’s breakdown
Team distant at TRL soul Sundays
Francistown arts meeting
Fox’s dance ya madi
Keotshwaetse Publishes book
Tman heads Oodi summer Chillas
Memories made with Nfazo
Celeb edition with Mmane Dilla
Research royalty
Multi media specialist
Barclays brings market day home
A shining example
Tlou Energy searching for funding
Creating a balance in the digital era
Bots could become AGF’s regional hub
Car breaking suspects nabbed
What a bummer!
BOFWA CEO accused of corruption
No more night shifts for my poorly penis
Creating her own luck
Give Masisi a chance
UDC vs IEC war begins this afternoon
Saleshando salutes Boko
Butterfly to return in February 2020
UDC court papers for download
Grave concern
Police launch 60 days of action
Nata/Gweta
SONA – 2019
Human bones found near Nswazwi
You’re lying!
(BOU) Graduation ceremony
Police question students over Nata Snr School inferno
Table tennis team eye regional glory
Maun plane crash was a mock exercise- Police
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Car breaking suspects nabbed
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Celeb edition with Kitso Selato
-
Entertainment1 week ago
MYSC budgets P44 million for local TV content
-
Business1 week ago
BCL’s last hope extinguished
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Mlesho returns with festive banger
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Thank you Mr Mokgethi
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Dj Quinty for wine and food fest
-
News4 days ago
What a bummer!