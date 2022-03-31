The country is in chaos already- Khama

Former President Ian Khama is not prepared to share the consequences of stopping tomorrow’s Bamangwato meeting billed for Serowe and the action he will take.

Government through the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Minister Kgotla Autlwetse wrote a letter to Bamangwato Regent, Sediegeng Kgamane, instructing him to never hold a kgotla meeting to discuss private matters or matters related to Khama and his family.

However, Khama responded instructing Kgamane to call another meeting tomorrow at the kgotla.

When asked by this publication what he was going to do in case the meeting is canceled, Khama said, “I prefer not to reveal that now.”

He said that Bangwato must disregard the letter and continue to hold kgotla meetings to talk about anything. “That is the nature and tradition of the kgotla. It also conforms to freedom of speech in a democracy.”

Khama mentioned that Autlwetse’s letter was a blatant violation of the fundamental principles which further makes a mockery of the Office of the President statement that falsely claims the regime upholds democracy and the rule of law.

“I am happy to note no one believed anyway due to their well known record of telling lies and wiping out all those credentials built up over many years,” he added.

He said that there is a possibility of arrests tomorrow. “The possibility is always there because that’s what they always resort to doing to their opponents who they fear.”

Asked if he was not afraid that going ahead with the meeting would cause chaos, Khama said: “There is already chaos in the country .We have already seen extrajudicial killings by the state. That is the way in dictatorships like ours has become.”