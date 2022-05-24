The good, old and ugly

In his parting shot at the just ended HATAB Conference in Kasane, Botswana Ambassador to the USA Kitso Mokaila made salutations to fellow Ambassadors labeling them the good, the old, the beautiful and the ugly.

Known for his playful nature and his knack to shoot from the hip, the former Minister of Tourism was in his element, dishing out jokes to his giggly audience.

Not to be outdone, funny man and MC for the night Losika Seboni jumped at the opportunity to make a sly remark directed at the Country’s Ambassador to Australia Dorcas Makgato.

Sarcastically spinning Mokaila’s statement Seboni threw a jab at the ever-bubbly former Minister.

“Ga o reye kgaitsadiake. Ke a tswala mo go Docky” (Loosely translated I hope you’re not referring to my sister).

Well Minister Mokaila never mentioned anyone by name, so Luzboy should come out clearly and state what he thinks about the Ambassador’s looks.

Shaya is not impressed, and similarly mo go Docky ke a tswala.