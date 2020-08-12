News
The hunter has become the hunted
DISS AGENT SHOWS UP AS ROBBERY SUSPECT
Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) agent, Derrick Masukula was on Wednesday brought to court as police sought further remand for him and three other suspected armed robbers.
The application of further detention for the four suspects was made in judges’ chambers.
The former Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer, Masukula is said to be one of the agents tasked with investigating robbery incidents.
However Masukula 41, Mogomotsi Thupane 36, Thato Moatshe 31, Ronnie Sanana 40 and the other two who were still at large landed on the wrong side of the law on Saturday when they were allegedlynabbed robbing Meriting Choppies in Francistown at gunpoint. The incident is said to have occurred at 8.30pm.
It was alleged that the four men entered the store and forcefully took P300 000 in cash from tellers who were about to reconcile proceeds of the day. The quartet was arrested on Tuesday in Gaborone.
Last year January the same store was robbed of P20 00 at gunpoint by three armed and masked men who were never caught.
Meanwhile, it has emerged that Thupane has a number of pending robbery cases before courts while Sanana was linked with a murder case, which recently occurred in Kanye.
Speaking to The Voice outside court, Superintendent Oagile Bolane said the Magistrate has given the investigating officers until August 11th to complete their investigations so that suspects can be arraigned in court.
“For now there is nothing much we can talk about. We came to court to apply for further detention. The suspects all reside in Gaborone, which is why the investigations start here before suspects can be arraigned in Francistown where the incident happened. The Investigating officers are yet to recover the stolen money,” said Bolane.
Meanwhile police are still in pursuit of armed robbers who made away with a half a million Pula from Maun Choppies store and a Beareu de change housed inside the store.
Although the robbery was caught on the store surveillance cameras, the suspects could not be easily identified because they were wearing long coats and masks.
Sponsored ads
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
The hunter has become the hunted
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
The P2.4 billion saga
No mercy!
Our lives matter!
“Wherever he goes, we will follow!”
First lady’s name pops up in statehouse furniture dispute
Jealous man in jail for stabbing lover
Drama in court
Things they say – Moswaane
Celeb edition with Stocko sa lekgowa
The Politician and the Pop star
Goodbye BK
Shaya on the ball!
Its Terama time!
Doctor tests positive of Covid-19 at Bamalete Lutheran Hospital
Teacher found murdered in Molepolole
Foul-mouthed herman remanded for threatening to kill employer
BMC privatisation expected to boost economic viability
Double-murder suspect denied bail
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
Govt cannot stop Batswana from selling their plots – Mzwinila
Another Zimbabwean woman found dead in her house
CoA upholds 10-year sentence for man who tried to kill ex-lover
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
Toddler dies after falling into hot water
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
Councillor withdraws assault charges against colleague
Goodbye BK
Celeb edition with Stocko sa lekgowa
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
The Politician and the Pop star
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Shaya on the ball!
Things they say – Moswaane
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Doctor tests positive of Covid-19 at Bamalete Lutheran Hospital
-
News5 days ago
Teacher found murdered in Molepolole
-
Business5 days ago
BMC privatisation expected to boost economic viability
-
News4 days ago
Double-murder suspect denied bail
-
Business2 days ago
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
-
News5 days ago
Govt cannot stop Batswana from selling their plots – Mzwinila
-
News3 days ago
Another Zimbabwean woman found dead in her house
-
News5 days ago
CoA upholds 10-year sentence for man who tried to kill ex-lover