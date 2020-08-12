DISS AGENT SHOWS UP AS ROBBERY SUSPECT

Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) agent, Derrick Masukula was on Wednesday brought to court as police sought further remand for him and three other suspected armed robbers.

The application of further detention for the four suspects was made in judges’ chambers.

The former Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer, Masukula is said to be one of the agents tasked with investigating robbery incidents.

However Masukula 41, Mogomotsi Thupane 36, Thato Moatshe 31, Ronnie Sanana 40 and the other two who were still at large landed on the wrong side of the law on Saturday when they were allegedlynabbed robbing Meriting Choppies in Francistown at gunpoint. The incident is said to have occurred at 8.30pm.

It was alleged that the four men entered the store and forcefully took P300 000 in cash from tellers who were about to reconcile proceeds of the day. The quartet was arrested on Tuesday in Gaborone.

Last year January the same store was robbed of P20 00 at gunpoint by three armed and masked men who were never caught.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Thupane has a number of pending robbery cases before courts while Sanana was linked with a murder case, which recently occurred in Kanye.

Speaking to The Voice outside court, Superintendent Oagile Bolane said the Magistrate has given the investigating officers until August 11th to complete their investigations so that suspects can be arraigned in court.

“For now there is nothing much we can talk about. We came to court to apply for further detention. The suspects all reside in Gaborone, which is why the investigations start here before suspects can be arraigned in Francistown where the incident happened. The Investigating officers are yet to recover the stolen money,” said Bolane.

Meanwhile police are still in pursuit of armed robbers who made away with a half a million Pula from Maun Choppies store and a Beareu de change housed inside the store.

Although the robbery was caught on the store surveillance cameras, the suspects could not be easily identified because they were wearing long coats and masks.