The Joel in the crown

ON THE 2019/20 BTC PREMIERSHIP LEAGUE RACE

If you look at the league table at the moment, you can see familiar names in the top four save for Security systems who have hit the gourd running.

Systems have been the most impressive team so far. No one saw this coming and they look like like they can go all the way.

However, most of the big guns like Township Rollers, Jwaneng Galaxy will always be there to put them under pressure. It is going to be an interesting season.

THERE’S LIFE AFTER FOOTBALL

You must always have a back up plan to fall on should this football thing to work out. Most of the footballers I know try, but.

Thing is you can never know what the future holds. Its important to at least secure a place you can call your own than leaving football to go and stay with your parents.

But I’ve seen players with what they thought were solid back-up plans failing. There are so many cases of this locally and internationally.

Some former players have made bad investments and have fallen on hards times, it is painful but these are lessons we should all learn from.

I believe I’m well prepared for life after football.

ITS POLITICS, YOU WIN SOME, YOU LOSE SOME

We must congratulate the winning party (BDP) and tell those who were not victorious this time not to drop their heads as it is not the end.

ALEICESTER CITY’S RAMPANT EXPLOSIVE START

Leicester City is currently on form and we must not forget that they once won the league a few years back ahead of the so called big teams.

They have quality y players on their team and have always had good players. In their match against Southampton this past Friday, I thought they were going to step off the gas after scoring five goals, but they shifted the gears and went on for a historic 9-nil win which was really impressive on the day.

THE PSL IS ON FIRE

PSL is a very difficult league to predict but the Mighty Kaizer Chiefs have been on song, collecting very crucial points.

They look like Championship material because they have won even when playing badly.

You can however never rule out Mamelodi Sundowns who have been dominant in the last decade. Other teams like Bidvest Wits may also have something to say on who will be crowned the best in South Africa.