Entertainment
The mystery of ATI
Singer’s spiritual journey gets people guessing
It is often difficult to know what local rapper and one of the greatest performers in the country, ATI, is up to. One thing is certain, however: life is never dull when the singer is around.
Although the charismatic 29-year-old artist has shied away from talking to the media recently, Voice Entertainment’s SHARON MATHALA looks at the transition seemingly taking place in his life.
ATI – born Atlasaone Molemogi – is increasingly focusing on his faith, as evidenced by his constant social media rants.
It remains to be seen whether this spiritual passion will have an impact on ATI’s upcoming album.
Judging from his latest single, ‘Weapon of Love’ – released earlier this month – in which he speaks of his newly found faith in God, it is likely to feature heavily.
However, it would be unwise to second-guess the enigmatic singer.
Speaking to Voice Entertainment, a source from inside ATI’s close-knit circle stressed that the ‘Khiring Khorong’ hit-maker’s spiritual conviction was nothing new.
“He has always been spiritual, it is just maybe he has not been expressing it publicly. His lyrics over the years if you noticed were more in touch with what was happening around him and to him.
“The date for his new album has not been finalised but he is definitely working on something. I cannot pre-empt what the music will sound like – he is quite spontaneous, as you have come to know!”
The Serowe-born rapper hit the headlines last year when he checked into a South African rehab centre for drug addiction.
Whilst he later admitted the addiction, ATI has never gone into detail about which drug he was taking or indeed whether he is rehabilitated.
The episode caused many to write him off, only for ATI to resurface stronger than ever. But will his past hang a cloud over the creative rapper?
When ATI first broke onto the local music scene in 2010, he was labelled a Satanist by many who did not understand his craft.
Undeterred and confident in his ability, ATI defied the odds and his music career blossomed, converting those who had originally dismissed him into hardcore fans.
Those who have worked closely with him, describe him as a guy who is ahead of his time.
“The Botswana market is just not ready for ATI. ATI is mad talented and I just wish he could blossom elsewhere and spread his wings,” is the common consensus from many in the industry.
ATI’s black teardrop, painted under his left eye, has been the cause of much speculation in the past.
In a previous interview with Voice Entertainment, the singer explained, “I only have the black tear drop when I perform sad songs. You should note that when I am being featured on a song I never have the tear drop.”
In America, controversial rapper Kanye West has gone full force on his newly found faith, releasing two albums dubbed ‘Jesus is King’.
Many pundits poured scorn on his new path but Kanye West has gone on to sell millions of copies and continues to rake in more.
Having changed his signature signing off to now say, “It is not all about me, it is all about God and people,” could the local lad follow suit?
Whatever happens it’s sure to be explosive and equally entertaining!
Entertainment
Thank you Mr Mokgethi
Talking of spouses, Shaya has seen enough of Mr. Mokgethi, husband to Gaborone Pennington North MP, Anna Mokgethi.
He has been a gentleman accompanying his wife to all her first important sessions at parliament including inauguration, swearing in and SONA.
However its time to say Bye Bye Mr. Mokgethi, we will see you again during Budget speech.
Shaya thinks the time has arrived to let the new Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs go to his place of work alone now.
She is a big girl; she can take care of herself.
Entertainment
MYSC budgets P44 million for local TV content
NOW TV goes digital
Youthfull television channel NOW TV plans to go full force in the digital area as they introduce an online portal that will allow viewers to watch content on the go.
When first introduced last year March the channel was met with much excitement, the excitement however was to soon die down when it was announced that one needed a set top box to access the channel.
Another disappointment to viewers came when there was no distributors to offer the set top box and those who eventually did came at a hefty price.
This week however the Ministry has joined forces with internet service provider BOFINET for their online portal, which is set to be launched next week.
Speaking about their new project, Legae Digwaamaje explained that the idea behind the youthful TV channel was to give a platform for talented youth in television to showcase their works.
“After the launch last year, mid this year we also landed a slot of DsTV as a way of broaden our viewership.
Now we are proud to announce the Live streaming on demand portal, which will be available on 34 BOFIENT hotspots around the country at zero rates.”
“In the first year we engaged 22 companies which provided 49 programmes and we injected 19 million on that.
For this financial year we have a budget of 44 million pula, we have acquired 68 programmes and 13 fillers and engaged 49 companies and 80 % of those are youth owned businesses.”
Digwaamaje further stressed that NOW TV does not buy international content.
For his part, BOFINET technology expert Mpho Koolese said, “Viewers are no longer limited to watching NOW TV at home on a television set, with this marriage between BOFINET and MYSC one can now do so at the pleasure of their handset, or tablet at one’s convenience.”
Email: @sharonmathala
Twitter: sharonm@thevoicebw.com
Entertainment
Mlesho returns with festive banger
Mlesho Kai1 is back with another blazing tune titled ‘Ba e batla’.
On the track, the Kwaito Kwasa artist features none other than the Mosakaso Queen herself, Charma Gal.
Produced by Zolasko, the single is likely to cause a stir over the festive season.
RATINGS: 6/10
Thank you Mr Mokgethi
MYSC budgets P44 million for local TV content
Mlesho returns with festive banger
Celeb edition with Kitso Selato
Dj Quinty for wine and food fest
BCL’s last hope extinguished
Time for serious Business PPP
Tswapong Christmas fest
Agric sector feeling the heat
The mystery of ATI
A rivalry reignited
Preparing for the revolution
This week’s stylish essentials!
Feeling sorry for spouses
Rising Tv star
Council results
Elections Photos
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
Government to charge Ian Khama
Society in Action
How the taxpayer got robbed
Do or Die
Dismissed cop says Motswaledi murder utterances were not directed at Khama
Something cooking at AVANI
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
Celeb edition with Reagile Kopi
Accept your small Penis!
The Business of pleasing taste buds
Household credit grows but remains relatively low
Girl Power
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Tears in court as Ntsuape’s trial gets underway
-
News3 days ago
Unaccompanied toddler dies after eating poison
-
News2 days ago
State defies court order in Butterfly case
-
News4 days ago
Intoxicated suspect has bail revoked
-
News4 days ago
Lost and Found
-
News4 days ago
AIDS deaths to rise as ARV shortage bites
-
Entertainment5 days ago
The Melody Gospel
-
Politics2 days ago
UDC to challenge elections results in court