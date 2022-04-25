The Nako Timepieces Three Dikgosi Edition brings forth historical significance that dates back to 1895 when the Bechuanaland protectorate — now the Republic of #Botswana, was facing a bleak future of being forced to join the British South Africa Company and lose their lands under the command of #CecilRhodes.

It was at this time that the Three Dikgosi embarked on an influential journey from their homeland to #Britain to plead with #QueenVictoria of England to separate the Bechuanaland protectorate from Cecil Rhodes’ British South Africa Company and Southern Rhodesia — present-day #Zimbabwe . This was a revolutionary move that meant that while Botswana remained under direct British rule, it was a platform for the country to resist colonial powers and ultimately gain independence on September 30, 1966, under the leadership of His Excellency Sir Seretse Khama — who was elected president by the National Assembly.

Similar to the Three Dikgosi Monument in the Central Business District of Gaborone which celebrates these National heroes, Nako Timepieces has an objective of commemorating and celebrating the significance of the Three Dikgosi and the national virtues of ‘#Botshabelo’ (refuge), ‘#Bogaka’ (heroism), ‘#Boitshoko’ (endurance), ‘#Maikarabelo’ (global responsibility) and ‘#Boipuso’ (independence) that they instilled in the people of the Republic of Botswana . Historically, the Three Dikgosi are heroes and leaders, and the names of #KhamaIII, #SebeleI and #BathoenI will forever be etched in Botswana’s history, as they are etched in

Nako ’s the Three Dikgosi Edition.

At Nako Timepieces, we believe that the inspiring narrative of The Three Dikgosi set a foundation for the current constitutional framework of Botswana ; the National Assembly and the House of Chiefs, and for many years the country has been known for good #governance, #leadership, and #democracy.

The times of the Three Dikgosi in the Bechuanaland Protectorate who fearlessly protected Batswana to modern-day Botswana, a nation brimming with optimism and opportunity is why we sought to connect our products to the heritage and pride of Botswana.

