The new face of Avani

Meet the Boss

With a wealth of experience in the cutthroat world of Marketing, including ten years as GrandPalm’s Marketing Officer, Samantha Bogopa knows exactly how to promote her product.

Bogopa celebrated her 39th birthday earlier this month with a move to Avani Hotel to take up the position of Public Relations and Marketing Executive.

In this interview, the ‘hospitality bae’ opens up on what she hopes to achieve in her exciting new role…

Congratulations on your new appointment, kindly introduce yourself to our readers.

Well, my names are Samantha Neo Bogopa but my close friends call me ‘hospitality bae’.

From developing collateral and building brand identities to overseeing social media content and managing media relations, Samantha is a driven PR, Communication and Marketing professional with nine years of experience in Hospitality.

She holds a BA (Hons) Degree in Professional Communication and Diploma in Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations.

Take us through your typical work day as a PR and Marketing Executive for one of the busiest hotels in Botswana.

Minor Hotels is such a big brand that I am so privileged to be part of in my professional growth.

A PR and Marketing Executive involves varied role that essentially includes the implementation of marketing projects to support a brand.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It’s a demanding role where you need to juggle many tasks throughout the day and quite exciting as there are many opportunities.

There is always something new coming, so much innovation and so much growth both professionally and personally.

What were you up to before joining Avani Gaborone?

I think somehow, I was born to be a marketer.

From school, I will have projects I will do and execute them well.

I then knew this is what I’m supposed to do. When I graduated, Hospitality found me.

Over the years, I have overseen Media Relations, Messaging, Advertising, Marketing, successful events planning, Public Relations and CSR.

The hospitality industry was hard hit by Covid-19, especially with travel restrictions, how was that for you?

When this happened, everything came to a standstill.

Despite it all, I was hopeful for a better tomorrow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I prayed for a light in the darkness we were facing, and here it is.

And nothing gives me so much joy when I see people walk through our doors.

And just like all the giants, we fall, and the comeback is unimaginable.

What are some of your strategies moving away from the Covid-19 era?

Having joined a big brand, Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino, I cannot think of anything better than reminding the customers who we are, and that is we offer brand experience.

Living in the moment to make the most of life.

On that note, what new developments can we look forward to from Avani Gaborone from your department?

Our lifestyle events bring so much talent and collaborations locally and across the border, especially from South Africa.

We also have newly refurbished rooms that offer perfect sleep for our guests.

Our Cabana’s are fully opened now after being closed for a long time due to Covid and our banqueting is operational with amazing offers for all bookings

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How prepared are you should the world be hit with another pandemic?

Across the industry we are quite prepared.

We have equipped our hotel with the latest health regulations.

Should something like this happen again, we believe we are more than ready to deal with what comes.

More than anything we have invested in training for our staff so that should another pandemic hit, we are not taken by surprise and unable to cope like we did during Covid-19.

In your career what moment are you particularly proud of?

This present moment! I believe I am where I’m supposed to be, having come full circle professionally.

Away from work, what do you get up to?

I am a mom.

That’s another full-time job that keeps me busy.

I also enjoy my time in the kitchen, I bake.