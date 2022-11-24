Connect with us

Entertainment

The night the stars came out!

SHOOTING STARS: the dancers made a good impression

Batswana ballroom dancers electrified the stage, thrilled judges and raised the Botswana flag high at an International Dance Festival held in Durban this past weekend.

The dancers, all members of the Gaborone-based Moonlight Dance Academy, are said to have left a mark on the hearts of many, scooping many awards all ranging from first to third position.

The Latin, Ballroom and Freestyle dances-centered competition, dubbed SADTA (South African Dance Teachers Association), was held on the 19th and 20th November.

According to the Academy’s Founder and Director Thato Kgwedi, Moonlight dance studio had 13 participants in the International Competition-5 couples and 2 single entries.

He says the dancers performed exceptionally well and is confident that the wins were highly deserved.

Kgwedi said, “A win for the studio shows progress and improvement. It also shows that the dancers’ hard work of late night training has paid off. He said that the goal is to enable students to become innovative and skilled performers at the cutting edge of professional dance and musical theater through development and delivery of innovative programmes. Furthermore, he said that their aim is to expose their passion,creativity and talent to Batswana as most of them haven’t a clue as to what ballroom dancing is.

Members of the academy have also participated and seen victories in different events such as Independence Annual Cup, FNBB’s #Bodiragatsijwalentswelame and Simunye African Open Dance Championships.

The studio is also invited to partake in the Seychelles in 2023

