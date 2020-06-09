Sports
The Olympic dream
Young Karateka aims for historic Olympic qualification
Following the historic decision by the International Olympic Committee to include Karate as one of the five additional sport codes in the programme, many karatekas across the globe have been looking forward tom showcasing their skill on world sport’s biggest stage.
Karate’s quest to secure a place on the Olympic programme dates back to the 1970s. In 2015, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee proposed the inclusion of karate as one of five additional sports, a decision that was approved by the International Olympic Committee.
Athletes will compete at the Nippon Budokan, the spiritual home of Japanese martial arts and a legacy venue from the Tokyo 1964 Games.
Olympic karate will feature two types of events: Kumite and Kata. 60 competitors from around the world will compete in the Kumite competition, and twenty will compete in the Kata competition.
Both divisions of the competition will be split 50/50 between men and women.
However due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Summer Olympics that had been scheduled to begin in Tokyo this July will instead take place from 23 July to 8th August in 2021.
This has given local karateka Centy Kgosikoma motivation to be the first female karateka to make it to the Olympics.
Under the tutelage of Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi, the 20 year old is confident that she’ll be the first female Karateka to represent Botswana at the Olympics.
The Tshootsha born young lady told Voice Sport starting the male dominated sport at a young age has shaped her to become as focused as she is today.
Her dedication and discipline were eventually rewarded last year when she won a bronze medal at the 2019 UFAK Junior and Senior Championships held in Gaborone.
“I’m delighted to have won a bronze medal in that competition under the 50 kg category. It put me on the world map as I was ranked 70th on World Karate Federation (WKF) rankings,” Kgosikoma said.
She further said she was grateful to have been given an opportunity to be a part of the Karate Premier League which was staged in France early this year.
“I’m happy with the progress I’ve made thus far, and I’ll keep on working hard until I reach all my goals,” she said.
“I’m hard at work as we speak, my aim is to get a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and eventually qualify for the 2024 World Olympics. I believe I can do it,” she said.
The 2022 Games will be held in Birmingham, England from 27th July to 7th August.
Kgosikoma who spoke highly of Lame Hetanang as the most difficult opponent she faces locally because of her experience said his meeting with Bakwadi had been a blessing in disguise,”Lame always gives me a run for my money but since training with Sensei Bakwadi, I’ve made significant improvement to my craft,” she added.
Sports
Local table tennis body host maiden post COVID-19 tourney
Botswana Table Tennis Association, (BTTA) will host their first post Covid-19 tournament in Gaborone this weekend.
This was confirmed by the association’s Publicity Secretary, Arthur Kgaswe in an interview with Voice Sport on Tuesday..
The tournament will be bankrolled by Phoenix Assurance Botswana with P16 000, which will be broken down into prize monies.
“The winners of this tournament from both male and female will get P3 000 each, while the runners-up will go home with P1 800,” said Kgaswe.
The BTTA Spokesperson further said both the semi-finalists and quarter finalists will each for their troubles receive P800 and P400 respectively.
Kgaswe went on to express his delight about their marriage of convenience with Phoenix Assurance Botswana.
“I’m grateful for our partnership with Phoniex, their contribution to the growth of sport has been immense, we started last year and now it has continued to grow beyond our expectations,” he said.
Kgaswe said they’ll observe all the Covid-19 safety measure as spelt out by the Task Force and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
“All safety measures were followed as Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC) hall is a training venue for most local table tennis clubs, so we made it clear that a hall can only accommodate 10 players at a time to observe social distancing. Each club is expected to have sanitizers, clean water and soap to ensure safety of the people present on the day,” he said.
The Publicity Secretary was quick to admit that the Covid-19 break is bound to affect competition over the weekend,” We might not see a very competitive tournament over the weekend as players have been on lock down, but we still expect them to show commitment if only to show appreciation to the sponsors,” said Kgaswe.
Sports
A football dilemma
BFA gives clubs a rope to hang themselves
In a explosive administrative decision, Botswana Football Association leadership has ordered first division and premier league clubs to decide their own fate with regards to the conclusion of the two respective league seasons.
In a letter sent to all the clubs, the BFA Chief Executive Officer Mfolo Mfolo has literally asked teams to chose between a rock and a hard place in an effort to bring to conclusion the 2019/20 football season.
Teams were ordered to tick one of the three available options and submit the completed form no later than Wednesday 3rd June.
Mfolo states in the communique that a decision on how to bring all leagues to their conclusion has to be taken.
When both leagues were suspended following the Covid-19 outbreak, the Debswana first division league was left with only four matches, while the BTC Premier League was left with 10 weeks to come to conclusion.
In a move that has been welcomed with mixed reactions, BFA has asked teams to seal their own league statuses by ticking on the three availed boxes.
The three options are; whether to extend the league period and complete the remaining fixtures, or declare the current season complete with the league tables as is with effect that the team at the summit will be crowned champions and the bottoms teams will relegate, and the last option being to declare the season null and void with no champions and no relegation.
Clubs are expected to tick either of the three boxes and submit to the mother body.
In an interview with Voice Sport on Wednesday, Mfolo said this was a consultative matter hence teams have to meet the deadline.
“Teams are supposed to respond on the said deadline, if they don’t, they’d have missed out on the opportunity to contribute, and the association will move forward with the information submitted by other clubs,” the BFA CEO said.
“Some teams have already responded and there is still time, I believe we will find responses tomorrow (Thursday) when we report for office,” Mfolo said.
Resumption of the league after the Covid-19 scare has been a hotly debated topic across the world’s football leagues.
In Germany the league returned to action a fortnight ago, albeit with no fans in stadiums.
However, a pattern has developed in many leagues, which has seen smaller teams with no financial muscle coming together to ensure they won’t be victims of the new Covid-19 decisions applied by their respective football associations.
In the BTC Premier League, teams like Tafic, Miscellaneous and Molepolole City will probably want the league to be declared null and void, a decision which will preserve their premier league status.
However for a table topping Jwaneng Galaxy, ending the season now will see them lifting their first ever Premier League Championship.
On the other hand, Gaborone United, Security Systems, Orapa United and Township Rollers who’re hot on the heels of the log leaders will definitely tick the first box to keep their dream of winning the league alive.
Teams have been literally given a rope to hang themselves.
“I’m not going to sign that rubbish,” quipped Chairperson of a Francistown based team.
“How do you just tick a box. We don’t even know how the executive arrived at those three options,” he said.
The chairperson said there’re other options which include increasing league teams, and freezing relegation.
Voice Sport also reached out to Jwaneng Galaxy, who can be crowned Champions, or could be denied their championship with a simple stroke of a pen.
“I don’t know anything about the letter, if it is there the commitee is yet to meet and decide on it,” said Jwaneng Galaxy Public Relations Officer Tankiso Morake.
Masitaoka Football Club gaffer Nelson Olebile whose is currently leading the first division south log, and in line for automatic promotion to the premier league sounded almost irritable when asked about the letter.
Mmasitaoka, just like their counterparts in the northern sides Sua Flamingoes and Nico United will pay the ultimate prize should the leagues be nullified.
“My duty is to bring results, anything to do with some letter should be handled by the PRO,” an irritated Olebile said.
This is a double edged sword, and whatever decision is taken by the majority, there’s bound to be many casualties, and the longer the wait timer to bring league to conclusion will slowly tick away.
