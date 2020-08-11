It appears that whilst new kid on the block, Bakang Lenyaola has been hard at work on his new single he has still found time to work on his love life.

The Afro Pop singer is dating the giant woman of politics, Tunah Thakayapeo Moalosi.

Now the masses may not be too familiar with Bakang yet but Tunah is no stranger to the limelight.

The feisty politician was all over social media during last year’s general elections and was at the forefront of Alliance for Progressives’ (AP) President, Ndaba Gaolathe’s campaign.

With her height and good dress sense, she certainly stands out in a crowd.

Recently she has taken to posting pictures with Bakang on social media and it must be said the couple look smitten!

Enjoy and hopefully Shaya will get a wedding invitation after Covid-19.