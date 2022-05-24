The power of the jumpsuit.

Less is more!

According to Vogue magazine, the jumpsuit was created by first created in 1919 to be worn by parachuters who were, literally, jumping out of planes.

Hence, the name jumpsuit.

It was introduced to the fashion set in the late 1930’s by Elsa Schiaparelli – a rival of Coco Chanel.

Generating a buzz in high society, Jumpsuits are functional pieces that are minimal yet effective in styling.

I particularly love them because of their functionality, versatility and less fuss while dressing up.

Advertisement

They usually need minimal accessories too.

Nothing accomplishes this goal of sartorial speed and effortlessness like the jumpsuit.

One style blazer who has the knack and love for styling jumpsuits to the Premium T is Kgomotso.

Inspired by its nature that liberates, the jumpsuit is certified and definite style statement for any occasion.

Not only are they regarded as garments of sheer convenience, they are also designed to insulate the body from the colder temperature.

Advertisement

Agonizing over what to wear is a thing of the past with jumpsuits and the hours saved can be used for something productive!

So if you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe this season, try a jumpsuit.

How to wear them? Pull up a belt to for a more pulled together look and don’t shy away from making alterations to fit it to your body size.

However, If you fancy a two piece to make up for a jumpsuit, revive the update of wide pants known as palazzos and flares, pair them with a statement top.

Follow Kgomotso @melanin_bubbles on Instagram for style inspirations and how to wear one of fashions most convenient pieces of clothing.

Advertisement

Credits

Photography | Zod Media