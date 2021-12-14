The power of the pen

Primary school pupils encouraged to read and write mote

Okavango Research Institute (ORI) of the University of Botswana, in collaboration with Matlapana Primary School Thari E Ntsho storytellers and Maun Library, has completed a project aimed at advancing African culture among school-going children.

The initiative focused on environmental conservation and civic responsibilities through reading and writing.

Giving an overview of the project, ORI-based Professor, Toyin Kolawole revealed it was funded by Community Development Society (CDS) was completed this week.

“Next Monday, 13th December, we will award certificates of completion to the pupils who participated in the project and distribute copies of an anthology of their work,” said Kolawole.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Headquartered in America’s ‘Big Apple’, New York, CDS is a network of practitioners and academics. The group seeks to further community work by engaging in research, teaching and practice.

“One way of furthering the wellbeing of communities is through the promotion of literacy among adult and children,” noted Kolawole.

The specific objectives of the Matlapana project were to introduce indigenous reading literature to upcoming primary school pupils in the Okavango Delta.

Breaking down the rest of the project’s goals, Kolawole said, “To encourage reading culture amongst these youngsters, to enhance intellectual and socio-cultural development, produce an anthology of student stories, test-run teacher-pupil in school and facilitator-pupil reading models and to bring to the awareness of community people the innovative activities of the CDS.”