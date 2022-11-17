The rise and fall of Carter Morupisi

WATCH: Carter Morupisi is likely to lose everything he worked hard for, including his freedom, thanks to a Toyota Land Cruiser worth R631k.
You May Also Like
News
Employees at Woolworths warehouse in Gaborone have accused the company of carrying out humiliating strip searches on them while at work. According to an...
Featured
WATCH: As the nation waits anxiously for the release of recommendations by the Dibotelo Commission on constitutional review, we look at five of the...
Featured
*Satellite critical for attainment of a knowledge based economy