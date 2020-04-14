The rise of Sean Dekop

Table Tennis teen savours national recognition

At the age of 18, Sean Dekop is already ranked amongst the top table tennis players in the country.

In an interview with Voice Sport this week, the teenager revealed he was a relatively new convert to the sport with his passion for table tennis starting in 2017 at junior school.

“Originally it started off as a past-time, but then I fell in love with the sport. I then focused on crafting my skill with hope that one day I’d be one of the best in the country.”

The youngster said as his reputation grew he became aware of the competition he was up against to be considered amongst the country’s elite.

“I quickly became aware of the likes of the seasoned Thobo Mahlatsi and Tshenolo Mooketsi who’re both exceptional players,” he said.

The Charles Hill native told Voice Sport that his biggest achievement thus far was making the national team, and doing it in style by defeating the massively talented Mooketsi.

“After playing for junior teams for a very long time, I’m convinced graduation to the senior team will enhance my international status,” he said.

Quizzed about the challenges he faces as a youngster, he said, “At the moment, my biggest challenge is balancing sport and school. I’ve to sit for the Botswana General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) Examinations this year, and have to focus on my studies,” said Dekop.

He, however, further told Voice Sport he will work hard to strike the balance and not let his school work hinder his progress in the sport and vice versa.

With the country currently in lockdown, Dekop is using the time to work on his fitness.

“I’m training well. I do some sit-ups, push-ups and footwork drills every morning as soon as I wake up.”