The rise of Sean Dekop
Table Tennis teen savours national recognition
At the age of 18, Sean Dekop is already ranked amongst the top table tennis players in the country.
In an interview with Voice Sport this week, the teenager revealed he was a relatively new convert to the sport with his passion for table tennis starting in 2017 at junior school.
“Originally it started off as a past-time, but then I fell in love with the sport. I then focused on crafting my skill with hope that one day I’d be one of the best in the country.”
The youngster said as his reputation grew he became aware of the competition he was up against to be considered amongst the country’s elite.
“I quickly became aware of the likes of the seasoned Thobo Mahlatsi and Tshenolo Mooketsi who’re both exceptional players,” he said.
The Charles Hill native told Voice Sport that his biggest achievement thus far was making the national team, and doing it in style by defeating the massively talented Mooketsi.
“After playing for junior teams for a very long time, I’m convinced graduation to the senior team will enhance my international status,” he said.
Quizzed about the challenges he faces as a youngster, he said, “At the moment, my biggest challenge is balancing sport and school. I’ve to sit for the Botswana General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) Examinations this year, and have to focus on my studies,” said Dekop.
He, however, further told Voice Sport he will work hard to strike the balance and not let his school work hinder his progress in the sport and vice versa.
With the country currently in lockdown, Dekop is using the time to work on his fitness.
“I’m training well. I do some sit-ups, push-ups and footwork drills every morning as soon as I wake up.”
Popa star sets sights on SA
As he blew out the candles on his 24th birthday cake last month, Tumisang Orebonye made a promise to himself.
The Township Rollers striker, who has been in scintillating form this season, vowed he would one day fulfill his dream of playing in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).
It is an ambition the Palapye-born goal machine is convinced he will achieve.
“Age is still very much on my side, and I believe in my abilities as a striker. I am optimistic that I can still make it in the PSL; it is only a matter of time before I start firing in SA,” maintained the ultra confident Orebonye in an exclusive interview with Voice Sport this week.
The fiery forward, who crossed the capital divide in 2018, joining Popa in an acrimonious split for Gaborone United, has certainly found his goal-scoring boots this season.
Having clinched the Mascom Top8 Green Boot with four goals, Orebonye is also amongst the league’s top predators, his seven strikes helping the Blues to second place in the table.
Proving that he’s a man for all occasions, Orebonye’s late finish against a stubborn Sua Flamingoes sealed a 1-0 win and ensured Mapalastina progressed to the Orange FA Cup quarter-finals.
Casting his mind back to his younger days, Orebonye – who despite being 24 still boasts the nickname Teenage – revealed his love affair with football blossomed early.
“I started loving football when I was doing Standard One, and played for clubs such as Palapye All Stars, Motlakase then eventually joined a big side Gaborone United.”
Although he eventually fell out with the club in a dispute over unpaid wages, Orebonye remembers his time at the Money Machine with fondness.
“My stay at GU was successful as I was once chosen as the Footballers Union Botswana (FUB) Young Player of the Season accolade. That prompted a move to the mighty Township Rollers,” said Orebonye, who has since gone on to win 27 caps with the national team.
When he signed for Rollers, Orebonye was returning from a long lay-off. He remains incredibly grateful to Popa’s management for the patience and trust they showed in him as he fought for his fitness.
“I joined Rollers when I came back from a five months long injury. So they knew that I was still on a recovery process hence expectations were less despite what I could offer on the day. They did not put pressure on me and I started getting those goals which is what I love the most!”
Fast-forward to today, and with the country starting out on a 28-day lockdown, Orebonye explained he was keeping fit at home and following a rigorous training program set by Rollers Fitness Trainer, China Matlhaku.
We have a training program from home by China. I am currently following it to keep body in shape so that when we return to playing I will be ready!”
Amos forbes ahead
MAROBELA MARVEL INDUCTED INTO FORBES UNDER30 LIST
Botswana’s first, and to date only, Olympic medalist, Nijel Amos has been inducted into the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit scheduled for December in Gaborone and Kasane.
The 30 inspirational elite entrepreneurs and game changers will be joined by 570 other youth entrepreneurs from around the world, at the summit which will be held in Africa for the first time.
Amos is the only athlete amongst Botswana’s fantastic four, which also include: businessman Thobo Khathola, entrepreneur Tony Mautsu and Native Events founder Newman Ramatokwane.
The Marobela born 800m athlete, whose London 2012 silver-medal winning run of 1:41.73 remains the third fastest of all time, is currently based in Oregon, United States of America at a high performance centre.
The silver bullet, who turned 26 last month, told Voice Sport that he intends to use the Forbes platform to launch his passion for developing other successful young athletes in the country.
He revealed that with the help of other sports bodies, a pool of 50 top athletes in Botswana will be selected to train with him for a week. The week will include motivational talks from Amos as he seeks to enhance the athletes passion and talent on the field.
“During these sessions, we will shoot a documentary which will be aired next year after the Olympics. The Forbes inclusion came at the right time in my career as I am now more experienced and it will give me an opportunity to contribute to our athletics development. I am very thankful to be considered an inspiration to many, including aspiring professional sportsmen and women. Having been through the pressures at world stage, I hope I can make a difference in that regard,” said Amos.
Despite his huge passion for sport, Amos was quick to stress the importance of education adding he plans to build a preschool for underprivileged children at a location yet to be decided.
“Education is the key to life. I attribute much of my success to the education I received from the Government; it moulded me into the professional athlete I am today!” concluded the Marobela marvel.
