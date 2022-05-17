The rise of the cross dresser

Shaya has seen a rise in the number of men who wear women clothes during events.

Kwete who was recently seen in a pink panty and white brassiere is one of those.

But there is also Freddie Pro, a rising star who is doing well for himself without being provocative in his modest women’s clothes.

Recently he put up a good show although his supporting act were a disappointment.

It was clear the two ladies didn’t rehearse.

They had the energy but failed to impress and instead left Shaya yawning.

Next time do better if you want to go big.