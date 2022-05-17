Entertainment
The rise of the cross dresser
Shaya has seen a rise in the number of men who wear women clothes during events.
Kwete who was recently seen in a pink panty and white brassiere is one of those.
But there is also Freddie Pro, a rising star who is doing well for himself without being provocative in his modest women’s clothes.
Recently he put up a good show although his supporting act were a disappointment.
It was clear the two ladies didn’t rehearse.
They had the energy but failed to impress and instead left Shaya yawning.
Next time do better if you want to go big.
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Murder convict, Ntsuape, sentenced to death
-
News2 days ago
Bye-law officer faces jail time for P200 bribe
-
News3 days ago
Katholo accuses AG and DIS of undermining court order
-
News20 hours ago
Violent fight for a boyfriend
-
Sponsored Content7 days ago
Limkokwing hosts career discovery week
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Gabs July to light up social scene
-
News19 hours ago
The numbers game
-
News3 days ago
UB-SRC Elections Postponed
-
News4 days ago
One death to Malaria as cases steadily rise
-
News19 hours ago
Sulfur scare at A1 accident site