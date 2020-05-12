News
The river is here
Excitement reaches fever pitch as water reaches Maun
Around January this year, floods hit many parts of Angola, destroying people’s lives, homes and crops.
Two months later, in March, the same destruction was reported in Zambia where houses, church buildings, bridges and crops were ravaged as the river made its way into Botswana’s North West District.
The Angolan floods were the beginning of a more than 2000 kilometres long journey of the water into Botswana’s world heritage site, the magnificent Okavango Delta.
People living in settlements along the Delta in Botswana have now been issued with warnings to move away from the river as the water is slowly creeping into their homes.
Flying over the Okavango Delta last week Wednesday, the blue water streams snaking around the tall green trees were a marvel to watch.
For me the excitement was to see how far the water was from Maun’s Thamalakane River.
“This place is very beautiful and it is worth every penny to visit. True magic is in timing the floods and the marvel will simply take your breath away. It has that healing effect, and it exudes a sense of serenity. Every one better experiment and describe it in their own words because it is more than amazing,” said Wilderness Air acting Manager, Kago Paul.
The water was moving at a snail’s pace into Boro DRC mokoro station.
Of late, people have defied the extreme social distancing regulations and gone out to see the much-anticipated arrival of the water.
Videos and photographs of people taking a dip into the first flow and canoeing along the river are being shared on social media prompting the North West District council to issue a warning against this practice.
The district commissioner, Keotshepile Leipego warned people that they risk to be charged if they are found roaming around the river without proper movement permits.
“The public is hereby reminded that the country is still in the COVID 19 lockdown period and therefore, everybody should be observing the lockdown rules especially to stay at home,” Leipego stated.
The Okavango River is a lifeline for many people who live in settlements along its water channels. It is a source of food and employment for many and as such there is always excitement within these communities when the water arrives. Some believe bathing or taking a dip into the first flow can bring them better luck.
By Wednesday this week, this water from Cuito and Cubango River in Angola was left with just about fourteen kilometers to reach Maun’s Thamalakane River, a tourism town, which is a gateway into the Okavango Delta.
The two rivers connect at the Namibian and Angola River to create a river that flows into Botswana through Namibia’s Caprivi Strip.
It then enters Botswana through Okavango River, which spreads through many channels that forms the Okavango Delta.
Some of these streams from the delta flow into Boro and Kunyere channels that feeds Thamalakane river and it were these particular streams that I wanted to see from a bird eye’s view when Wilderness Safaris Air offered us a ride above the delta. But we were headed to Seronga, which takes us away from the Gomoti, so I was not able to see this stream.
Nonetheless, from the ground, reports are that Xudum that feeds Kunyere is flowing fast, making it a two-river race to feed Thamalakane.
But where does all this water eventually go? According to Water Affairs department most of the water is seeped into the dry and thirsty sand of Ngamiland and when there is too much water, the rest of it ends in Lake Ngami and Makgadikgadi pans.
News
Socks pulled up
Pastor’s wife’s tuckshop tender raises eyebrows
Shop owners in Chadibe, a village roughly 30km west of Francistown, have condemned social workers and local leadership for the way they award Covid-19 food supply tenders.
At the center of the controversy is Lordwish Tuckshop, co-owned by Tshepiso Moithobogi and Madzibi Socks.
Madzibi, who’s married to popular Apostle, Socks of Breath of Life TV, has partnered with Moithobogi. Together the two women won a tender to supply Covid-19 food packages in Chadibe.
“This was nothing out of the ordinary as other tuckshops including mine were also inspected and given the go ahead to be ready to supply,” admits Odirile Macheng, who owns a tuckshop a few blocks away.
Speaking to The Voice last Thursday, Macheng’s tone quickly changes as she continues her narrative.
“However, we soon watched in envy as for three days Lordwish Tuckshop became the centre of attraction as trucks loaded with food stuffs tussled for space to offload.
“We couldn’t believe our eyes! We became suspicious because this small tuckshop was the only one supplying residents with food, while other tuck-shops, including well-established big stores, were not,” claims an increasingly agitated Macheng.
Her assertions are echoed by Goitsemodimo Mpolokang, another tuckshop owner whose enterprise is located a stone throw away from Lordwish.
Standing outside her neatly packed tuckshop, Mpolokang cuts a desolate figure. Her piercing gaze is fixed in the general direction of Lordwish Tuckshop, where food hampers are being loaded into two mini-vans.
Distinctly unimpressed, she sighs, shakes her head repeatedly and beckons us inside to conduct the interview. Apparently she cannot bear to watch the loading a second longer.
“This has been happening for the past three days. One tuckshop in Chadibe is supplying food, and the rest have been turned into spectators,” she growls.
Trying, but failing to suppress her rising anger, Mpolokang tells The Voice that five days earlier the assigned social worker had come to her tuck-shop to inspect it and gave her forms to fill, leaving her with an assurance that her small business would be among those selected to supply Covid-19 food packages.
“It’s been three days now. I approached our Councillor who said it was not in order for one tuckshop to supply food for three consecutive days. He said it was a mistake and promised to get to the bottom of it!” she reveals, her temper finally beginning to thaw.
However, when reached for comment, area Councillor, Gofamodimo Kamogenge denied any knowledge of complaints raised by shop owners in Chadibe.
Instead, Kamogenge insisted that as far as he is aware, all tuckshops in the village were awarded tenders.
“The procedure is that tuckshops should register and be inspected by the relevant authorities. No one should enjoy the monopoly of supplying food, the tenders should be shared equally,” he maintained.
Meanwhile, the two ladies caught in the eye of the storm, Moithobogi and Socks, told The Voice they simply responded to government’s request for local businesses to help in the supply of the much needed food relief.
“We made the decision as citizens to spend our savings to ensure that Chadibe residents never run out of food,” said Socks simply.
A week later, and whilst other tuckshops in the village have at least now received tenders to supply food, Lordwish continues to enjoy the lion’s share.
News
No bail for Nkange shooter
A well-known Nkange businessman, farmer and politician, Abraham Ellece is facing a single count of attempted murder for allegedly shooting another man.
The 56-year-old, who was remanded in custody by Masunga Magistrates Court last Thursday, reportedly shot Hadzisane Ditoo in the back after a ‘misunderstanding’ at his cattlepost on the outskirts of Senete village.
Following the incident, which took place on April 28, Ellece is then said to have loaded the badly bleeding Ditoo – who worked at a neighbouring cattlepost – into his car and driven him to the clinic.
The injured man was immediately transferred to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition, his life hanging in the balance at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.
Meanwhile, The Voice has since discovered that Ellece, who stood and lost in the 2019 elections in Nkange under the Alliance for Progressives (AP) ticket, has a history with guns.
In 2016 he shot and killed a Zimbabwean man who attempted to rob his business.
However, Tutume Police Station Commander, Jerry Halahala, explained that the matter never went to trial at the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
“We gave him his gun back. It is the same gun used in the recent shooting,” disclosed the top cop.
During the suspect’s mention, Investigating Officer (IO), Constable Sekane Mosinga stressed it would be unwise to free Ellece while his victim remains in a critical condition.
Mosinga also told court she was still recording evidence from possible witnesses.
“I also need time to search for the bullet cartridge which is yet to be retrieved. I believe the missing cartridge can be retrieved with the help of some of the possible witnesses yet to be interviewed,” she said.
The IO further told court she still has to send evidence to the forensic lab and a ballistic report.
Mosinga also revealed that in his statement, Ellece claimed the victim went to his cattlepost and began to confiscate his property including his gun, which accidentally went off in the ensuing scuffle.
“According to witnesses, that is not what transpired. My duty is to collect evidence from witnesses, including the victim and the accused, and then extract the truth of what could have transpired,” closed the constable.
The accused’s attorney, Martin Maiba pleaded with court to grant his client bail, noting he was not a flight risk and has no other place of abode outside Botswana.
Cross-examining the Investigating Officer, Maiba asked whether she was aware that the accused was the one who took the victim to the hospital.
“You’ll agree with me that for my client to take him to the hospital means he had no intention of killing him. You’ll also agree with me that with the current situation, where a permit is required for one to move around, it’d be very difficult for the accused to run away,” reasoned the attorney.
However, despite Maiba’s spirited attempt to win his client’s freedom, Magistrate Tumelo rejected the bail application, remanding Ellece in custody until the State of Emergency is lifted.
Sponsored ads
BFA to the rescue
A fish out of water
Heavenly rescue for Eleven Angels FC
Lockdown delays Boro school construction
The river is here
Seronga gets make shift isolation tent
Tujilijili hits bots
King bee flying high
What a bulge!
Celeb Edition with Donald Molosi
Top of the poles
Fiscal injection to mitigate Covid-19 economic impact low
Leaping to the rescue (LEA should be in a different font)
Hopping to success
A murky horizon
It’s a circus….but no one’s laughing!
No bail for Nkange shooter
Socks pulled up
The system’s not working!
Don’t abuse COVID-19 fund
Jilted boyfriend accused of poisoning family food
Burnt to death
Saleshando to move motion on rent subsidy
Francistown Mayor absolved of corruption
Girl, 11, driven to suicide by fear of school
Tonota police keeping the peace
FNBB Donates to law enforcement officers
Okavango Voice
Hungry residents are angry residents
Pastors express shock at being denied essential service permit
Gaborone City under lockdown
NWDC chairman hospitalised after buffalo attack
MP Majaga granted bail
Newborn’s body found dumped down a drain
What a bulge!
The river is here
Heavenly rescue for Eleven Angels FC
Lockdown delays Boro school construction
BFA to the rescue
King bee flying high
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Tonota police keeping the peace
-
News3 days ago
FNBB Donates to law enforcement officers
-
News3 days ago
Okavango Voice
-
News2 days ago
Hungry residents are angry residents
-
News2 days ago
Pastors express shock at being denied essential service permit
-
News1 day ago
Gaborone City under lockdown
-
News1 day ago
NWDC chairman hospitalised after buffalo attack
-
News1 day ago
MP Majaga granted bail