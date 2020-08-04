Connect with us

The scratch masters

With gigs now allowed for the first time since the country went into lockdown in April, The Premium Cafe will tonight, Friday, bring you, The Scratch Masters.

On the decks will be DJ Shabboo and DJ Khenzo.

Entrance is free and doors open at 0800hrs in the morning.

With the Covid-19 regulations still in place, seats are limited.

