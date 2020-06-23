The silver lining with a heart of gold

COVID-19 HEROES

On the 22 May, under the headline ‘Every cloud has a silver lining’ The Voice told the story of an impoverished Molepolole mum and her struggle to support her seven children.

Touched by 38-year-old Tebogo Mongaka’s plight, a number of kindly souls have since come forward to donate to the family.

One such Good Samaritan is local businessman Muhammad Khalil, who bought food, toiletries and clothes for the Bobididi-jwa-Majadibodu based clan.

Indeed, Khalil, who owns Botslink Shop opposite Gaborone Train Station, has made it his mission to help those who have felt the strains of Covid-19 harder than most.

Since the start of lockdown (3 April), Khalil has come to the aid of over 30 households across the country, his generous hand reaching as far as Francistown.

Beneficiaries include newborn babies, security guards and families whose small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Recently he donated to the family of a severely disabled 12-year-old girl in Molepolole’s Magokotswane ward.

The child suffers from cerebral palsy, epilepsy and autism. Her mum, whose wedding tent business collapsed amid Covid-19 regulations, had pleaded with this reporter to help find someone who could buy pampers for the girl.

With two other children to care for, the woman was desperate.

Fortunately, Khalil was on hand to save the day.

Initially reluctant to have his good deeds published in the paper, the unassuming businessman eventually relented.

The Covid-19 hero told The Voice that with the icy grip of winter now firmly upon the land, combined with the threat of Coronavirus lurking hungrily on the horizon, he intends to continue giving back to the community and assist wherever he can.

His help has certainly bought a rare smile to Mongaka’s weather-beaten face.

“I no longer have stress like before; at least my children will have something to eat and some things to wear. I will always remember those who answered my cries through prayers. Those are my gratitude to all,” said the relieved mother, surrounded by her children all gratefully clutching their new clothes.

As well as Khalil, Motswana Woman – a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) – and other individuals, who wished to remain anonymous for religious reasons, also came to the family’s aid.

On behalf of Mongaka and her children, The Voice would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped. Truly, these trying times are bringing out the best in the majority of us. Pula!