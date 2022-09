As one of the formidable headliners of the GIMC this past weekend, Samantha Mogwe gave

us a regal, Lesedi Matlapeng gown reminiscent of old 1800 glam.

This look undeniably caught my eye because of its authoritative finesse! Samantha together with Lesedi Matlapeng recognized the hallmarks of spectacular dressing and coveted style she showcased.

Attention gawking glamour is having a moment right now and Samantha sure showed us how and why – immaculate, style attention!