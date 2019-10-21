The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)

As Batswana head for the polls this Wednesday, after months of tireless campaigning, candidates are making last gasp efforts to sway undecided voters.



Experts are predicting one of the tightest races in the country’s history and Maun West is no exception.



Over 20, 000 registered voters will decide the fate of Dumelang Saleshando of Umbrella For Democratic Change (UDC), Reaboka Mbulawa of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and Moalosi Sebati of Alliance For Progressives (AP).



Given a final chance to stake their claim for the constituency, FRANCINAH BAAITSE-MMANA sent a questionnaire to the three candidates containing a single question.



In no more than 150 words, please explain why you feel you are stronger than your opponent and deserve to win Maun West?



Despite promising to respond, Saleshando had failed to get back to Okavango Voice by the time of going to press.



MOALOSI SEBATI

I believe I deserve to win Maun West because I am a true representative of the people, who is well vested with issues of concern in the constituency. Maun West people have been longing for a long time for a leader who consults, who advocates and gives feedback to constituents and I am that leader.



I am a humble, down to earth and approachable leader who resonates well with the people. A young and vibrant leader with fresh ideas who deserves to be given a chance to represent and serve the people of Maun West as my opponents have been both given a chance at parliament and council but people were not satisfied with their service delivery.



Lastly I represent AP, a party with sound values and principles, a party that is in the quest of harvesting a new Botswana where Batswana will have a clean government, jobs for all and land will be available for everyone.



REABOKA MBULAWA

My UDC opponent is not in touch with Maun West’s bread and butter issues. He doesn’t know the people’s immediate needs. He said clearly that, “Nna ga ke mopalamente yo o epelang batho didiba,” yet over 80 percent of our voters are farmers and we have a good government programme in CCP that does exactly that.







I would rather focus on helping our farmers through the drought as a priority. Secondly he showed that he is totally clueless on tourism and he is an immediate danger to people’s livelihoods. When he adopts a draconian Zimbabwe type of evictions to leaseholders he instilled uncertainty and a possible backlash on the industry setting downwards gains and possible disinvestment by white owners.



We have noted cancellation of booking from the 18th up to the end of October. This is an early sign that tourists are reacting to possible instability by choosing other destinations and avoiding Botswana elections all together.



Maun West needs a capable representative and on the other hand, this guy is seeking employment hence he is not in touch with the constituents.





I would rather focus on helping our farmers through the drought as a priority. Secondly he showed that he is totally clueless on tourism and he is an immediate danger to people’s livelihoods. When he adopts a draconian Zimbabwe type of evictions to leaseholders he instilled uncertainty and a possible backlash on the industry setting downwards gains and possible disinvestment by white owners.



We have noted cancellation of booking from the 18th up to the end of October. This is an early sign that tourists are reacting to possible instability by choosing other destinations and avoiding Botswana elections all together.



Maun West needs a capable representative and on the other hand, this guy is seeking employment hence he is not in touch with the constituents.