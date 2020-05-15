Thermometer distributors urged to register devices

Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BOMRA), has called on customers and distributors of infrared thermometers to contact the Authority regarding the registration of the devices and their calibration.

Since the government made it mandatory for the recording of body temperatures by business owners and in the workplace, there has been an influx of advertising of the devices on social media platforms.

BOMRA is responsible for the regulation of the supply of human and veterinary medicines, including cosmetics and medicinal devices and thermometers fall under the regulation of the Authority.

“The influx of advertisement of thermometers on social media is of grave concern because some of the products have no records of calibration at all and are likely to give false readings,” said the Authority’s Public Relations Manager, Israel Kgosidiile.

Indeed, the authenticity of some of the readings has been questioned by the public who have been taking to social media to express their misgivings regarding the readings provided by some of these devices.

“BOMRA strongly advises customers and distributors of the products to contact the Authority for information on calibration of the devices locally by accredited entities and further ensure that calibration is done periodically,” said the BOMRA spokesperson.

Kgosidiile cautioned that contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act (MRSA) attracts hefty penalties.

Nonetheless, he noted that the focus of the Authority is to contribute to the fight against Covid-19 and to ensure that all imported products used in the country conform to the set standards of quality, safety and efficiency.

Meanwhile, Marketing Manager at Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS), Peter Mpete revealed they currently do not regulate the devices.