News
Thieves rob BFA offices and Cricket Club
Central Police Station (CPS) are investigating a case in which thieves broke into Botswana Football Association (BFA) office early last Thursday morning.
Station Commander, Superintendent Mothusi Phadi, says they have not made any arrest in connection with the break in and theft.
He said according to two night watchmen who were on duty, they were attacked by a group of eight men who beat them up and tied their hands and legs before breaking into the office.
He said their preliminary investigations indicate that a Canon camera and a mobile phone, all worth P15 000 were stolen.
“We received a report around 4am on Thursday. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the security officers’ two dogs dead. We suspect they were poisoned during the attack of the officers because we found a piece of meat and the dogs had some white foam coming out of their mouth. The security officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for trauma and they have since been released,” said Phadi
The Station Commander said there was also a break in at the Cricket club and they believe that after hitting the BFA offices, the culprits broke into the bar and stole alcohol beverages of an undisclosed amount.
Phadi said investigations were still ongoing and that they are yet to make any arrest.
News
Entertainment
Young Author Pens Kofi Annan tribute
Freelance journalist and acclaimed local author, 26-year-old Khumoetsile Magonare has published a book titled ‘Kofi Annan, An African Dream’.
The book is a fitting tribute to the former United Nations Secretary General and tells the story of his life, leadership and quotes that inspired the world.
The Ghanaian diplomat, a co-recipient of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize, passed away at the age of 80 back in August 2018.
Devastated by his death, the young author managed to find productivity in her pain.
“I was mourning as the rest of the world but developed an inspiration which became a dream during the grieving period. I took my diary and wrote down the idea and that is how this book came up,” explained the Pitsane native in a brief interview with Voice Entertainment.
Khumoetsile, as the wordsmith is widely known, described Kofi Annan’s quotes as a living testimony to the life he lead.
“He was an example to all and his quotes emphasise his faith in the youth. He believed in the minds and existence of young people to make a change.”
One of the quotes chronicled in the book reads, “Literacy is the road to human progress and the means through which every man, woman and child can realise his or her full potential.”
Another quote that stands out is, ‘We are not only responsible for each others security. We are also in some measure responsible for each others welfare.’
“This is a book anyone can pick up in the morning and flip open on any page while taking a cup of coffee. It’s a must have for motivation,” stressed Khumoetsile whose previous work includes ‘A Pillar of Hope’ as well as co-authoring ‘The Reality Check’ with Nlingi Simon.
“Apart from writing books I am the founder and host of ‘The Truth With Khumo’ which is found online or on Facebook,” continued the creative, whose prowess with the pen is matched by her mastery of the spoken word.
Retailing for P200, ‘Kofi Annan, An African Dream’ is set to hit local bookshops by the end of the month.
Business
Reaching for an artistic dream
Man makes a living through cartoon murals
A bad performance in BGCSE exams did not deter a determined young man of Mahalapye from reaching for his dreams.
Insisted of wallowing in self-pity, Thapelo Dipatane decided to use his God given talent to eek out a living.
His work has however since become a hit with pre-schools where he freely expresses himself through impressive cartoon murals on walls.
“Art has always been a part of me. When I started I was with Thapong Visual Arts Centre in 2006, but I have since branched out on my own,” Dipatane has explained.
His big break at Thapong Visual Arts Centre, which has served as a springboard to his successful career presented itself soon after high school.
And now he is grateful that finally he is able to pay the bills through his talent.
His first major art project was at Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone in 2010 and since then he has been busy with art.
“I have always felt art is what I want to do my whole life and it’s the path that I have always wanted to take from the beginning,” he says, adding that unfortunately the local curriculum does not allow for the recognition of talents from learners at the early stages of education for purposes of nurturing.
“When you are at a primary school, you will be asked as a learner what you want to become, and many will say a teacher, nurse, doctor and so forth but it is not everyone who wants a career in those main stream professions,” he said as he highlighted the need to tweak the curriculum and make it inclusive.
The 36-year- old artist is of the view that technical education should be promoted and encouraged in schools, all the way from lower schools.
He says if artisan subjects could be introduced at primary school level, many children would grown up to become successful individuals even if they do not excel in academics.
While many in his profession prefer producing artworks for sale, Dipatane has chosen a different path by specializing in painting cartoon murals on the walls of nursery schools.
“I chose that career path because there is a lot of pre-schools coming up and right now I can confidently tell you that I have a captive market, although like in any other business there are some challenges,” he said