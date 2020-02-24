Thieves rob BFA offices and Cricket Club

Central Police Station (CPS) are investigating a case in which thieves broke into Botswana Football Association (BFA) office early last Thursday morning.

Station Commander, Superintendent Mothusi Phadi, says they have not made any arrest in connection with the break in and theft.

He said according to two night watchmen who were on duty, they were attacked by a group of eight men who beat them up and tied their hands and legs before breaking into the office.

He said their preliminary investigations indicate that a Canon camera and a mobile phone, all worth P15 000 were stolen.

“We received a report around 4am on Thursday. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the security officers’ two dogs dead. We suspect they were poisoned during the attack of the officers because we found a piece of meat and the dogs had some white foam coming out of their mouth. The security officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for trauma and they have since been released,” said Phadi

The Station Commander said there was also a break in at the Cricket club and they believe that after hitting the BFA offices, the culprits broke into the bar and stole alcohol beverages of an undisclosed amount.

Phadi said investigations were still ongoing and that they are yet to make any arrest.