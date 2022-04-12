Entertainment
Things they say
Ke batla go itlhokomolosa side remarks tsa ba ba ikitseng gore bone ga ba tlhaloganye jaaka Honourable Monnakgotla a nnetse go dira side remarks tsa go supa botlhokakitso jwa gagwe.
Ke mo kopile gore a nne a didimala fa go buiwa dikgang tse di mo fetileng – Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Caught with pants down
-
News6 days ago
Granny, 73, dies in house fire
-
Business5 days ago
Pula depreciates against the Rand
-
News5 days ago
First Division South set for thrilling finish
-
News24 hours ago
Manage your finances or risk losing your job- Marathe
-
News6 days ago
Delayed road projects irk Council Chair
-
News2 days ago
PRESS RELEASE: “New variant” detected in Botswana
-
News2 days ago
HIV infections on downward trend – Lelatisitswe
-
News23 hours ago
Mother-in-law stabber jailed
-
News23 hours ago
Man as a victim of domestic abuse