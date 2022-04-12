Things they say

Connect with us

23 hours ago

Ke batla go itlhokomolosa side remarks tsa ba ba ikitseng gore bone ga ba tlhaloganye jaaka Honourable Monnakgotla a nnetse go dira side remarks tsa go supa botlhokakitso jwa gagwe.

Ke mo kopile gore a nne a didimala fa go buiwa dikgang tse di mo fetileng – Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando

