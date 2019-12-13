Entertainment
Things they say
“When the truth comes out, there will be a crash landing for our country. Our reputation as a country is on the line!” Former President Ian Khama briefing the media on Monday.
Pabloz festive Amapiano night
“Sukendleleni” (Udlala ka mnandi) hit maker, South African, Jobe London will serenade revellers at Pabloz Executive Lounge this Friday night.
The collaboration with Mphow69 has catapulted London to the very top and is now amongst the many South Africans exporting the Amapiano genre to the rest of the world.
This weekend he’ll be in Francistown to add to the festive mood already simmering in the second city.
London will be supported by DJs Skul, Sani and Spyro.
Entry is P50.
Celeb edition with Boago Farinah Montsiemang
At the age of 22, Boago Farinah Montsiemang has firmly established herself as one of the country’s most sought-after models.
With her striking good looks, slender frame and beaming confidence, Montsiemang has all the attributes required to make it far in the cutthroat industry.
This week Celeb Edition visits the long-legged beauty for a brief insight into her glamorous world.
Q. You are a constant on local catwalks. Kindly take us through your journey in the modelling world.
Growing up I was nicknamed a model, maybe because of my skinny feature.
But I only started exploring my modelling career when I was 19 years old.
It was sort of a side hustle as I was still pursuing my degree.
My first break was through Empire BW modelling auditions back in 2017 and I became part of the agency for a year.
I decided to be a freelance model and later, in early 2018, started my own modelling agency with my partner, Laone Kothao, called The FOCI BW.
It is still growing.
At the moment I am still a freelancer model regardless and even started my own modelling classes. I coach aspiring models.
Q. Have you always wanted to be a model?
Definitely. With modelling I get to relax and be myself, my true authentic self!
Q. Which other career path might you have chosen?
I am pursuing two career paths at the moment and I have no regrets – that is modelling and becoming an Environmental Economist.
Q. Which event would you say was the highlight of your career so far?
Every event is different and unique but maybe I would put my head on the block and say The Empire BW F.A.M.E nights.
Q. What does it take for one to break into this toughest of industries?
The problem with most models in our country is that they get in with high expectations of making money and getting fame.
But the truth is the modelling industry in our country is still growing.
It is better you invest in yourself and try to outlast most models.
Get as much exposure as you can until you make it to the top and work on getting better and being unique at all times.
Q. We often hear stories of models being taken advantage of in order to get a break. Has that ever happened to you?
Yeah it happens a lot! Most people believe female models are cheap and desperate but you just have to respect yourself and set high standards.
Always put worthy ethics forward before joking around with people – only then will they will take you serious.
Q. Who do you look up to in the industry?
Honestly no one! I have a vision of what I want to achieve so I’m just focused on getting better every day.
Q. What is the one thing you do when no one is looking?
Dance around.
Q. What is trending on your playlist right now?
Khoisan – ‘Sananapo’.
Q. Traditional or White wedding?
I want BOTH!
Q. Tell us about the inspiration behind your last event music and fashion week?
Gabz Fashion and Music, it was a street wear edition.
It was simply inspired by the touch of old school vintage.
Q. Five things people don’t know about you?
- I can be very slow at getting jokes
- I’m a nerd, I love studying
- I’m very passionate about the environment
- I’m really not a social media person but I have no choice
- I’m a huge fan of Winnie Mashaba and Matlakala music
Early Recovery in an uninformed and fearful society
In her phenomenal Ted talk “The danger of a single story” Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie states: “The single story creates stereotypes, and the problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete. They make one story become the only story.”
Quite often there is a narration of the one sided story that: addicts are unemployed, homeless, school dropouts, criminals, or prostitutes.
The unintended consequence of this incomplete story is that fear and shame is instilled among those who suffer and this becomes a hindrance for them to stop suffering in silence and seek professional intervention.
Furthermore, addiction recovery, which is a new way of living that those affected can benefit from, is omitted from the narrative.
It is imperative that alternative stories are sought and not to have a limited perspective when telling the story.
Sesha will on a weekly basis share these stories by discussing different topics around addiction, co-dependency and mental health in this column.
Our nation is plagued by a pandemic of social ills that are daily destroying lives. Substance and alcohol abuse is among the many ills that have afflicted our society.
For close to a decade I was at the grip and mercy of this two headed serpent-addiction. I was fortunate enough to find healing through Addiction Recovery.
Addiction Recovery has afforded me an opportunity to nurture and rekindle my spirit which had been crippled by years of being in active addiction.
Addiction is viewed as a moral failing.
My choice to live openly as an addict has made me very unpopular among a lot of my close acquaintances.
I am however very unapologetic about chronicling and sharing my decade long battle with addiction and my journey in recovery.
This is not to shame anyone but I want my story to serve as a cautionary tale that people can learn from.
There is a dire need for more platforms to tell stories of addiction and recovery. In order for people to know they aren’t alone in their struggles.
I have encountered challenges along the way which I have not allowed to deter me from this path.
One of the challenges I have faced is living in a place where there is a stigma around addiction and mental health.
It stems from a culture that dictates uncomfortable conversations and topics are not to be had.
They are rather ignored and not discussed.
There is an uprising surge of substance and alcohol abuse that cannot be ignored in our country.
I strongly believe for a successful outcome in fighting this scourge it is imperative to engage in progressive, empowering and uncomfortable discussions around addiction.
Talking about addiction will help break down the shame for people making it easier for them to ask for help.
This will enable us to find more solutions to the overall problem.
Sesha Recovery is promoting an idea considered radical: that people in addiction recovery could be open and even celebrated for managing the disease that is plaguing our nation.
People in Addiction Recovery could play a vital role in ending the addiction epidemic.
The hope is that by hearing the stories of faith, hope and courage of those in addiction Recovery, those suffering in silence and their support systems will be encouraged to seek help and speak up about their struggles.
When it becomes safe for more people to say, ‘I’m in recovery’.
It’s highly likely that many more people could say, ‘I need help.’
