Leader of Opposition (LOO) Dumelang Saleshando was suspended from parliament on Tuesday.

When asked to vote, leader of the minority, Wynter Mmolotsi, in response to Speaker of the National Assembly, Phandu Skelemani, said, “Ke kopa le Seka la ntsenya mo dikganyeng tsa lona, le senya lehatshe la rona ka boom (loosely translated to please do not involve me in your mess. You are intentionally destroying our country).”