Entertainment
Things they say
Leader of Opposition (LOO) Dumelang Saleshando was suspended from parliament on Tuesday.
When asked to vote, leader of the minority, Wynter Mmolotsi, in response to Speaker of the National Assembly, Phandu Skelemani, said, “Ke kopa le Seka la ntsenya mo dikganyeng tsa lona, le senya lehatshe la rona ka boom (loosely translated to please do not involve me in your mess. You are intentionally destroying our country).”
Sponsored ads
Entertainment39 mins ago
Things they say
Entertainment39 mins ago
Di Gong for OP
Entertainment39 mins ago
“Laduma’ for Dipsy and Marang”
Entertainment39 mins ago
Romeo stuns with Nthu
Entertainment39 mins ago
Big fun planned at Tantebane
Entertainment39 mins ago
Jess ain’t taking it easy!
Entertainment39 mins ago
The scratch masters
Entertainment39 mins ago
The big road trip
Entertainment39 mins ago
Dona BW lined-up for a family fun day
Entertainment39 mins ago
MMP family’s six-pack album on the way
Entertainment39 mins ago
Master Kg’s Dj Ngwazi goes solo
Entertainment39 mins ago
Beatslayer breaks through
Entertainment39 mins ago
Celeb edition with Lerofo
Entertainment39 mins ago
Vee mum on ‘Uyajola 99’ gig
Entertainment39 mins ago
Downtime with DJ Duece
Business39 mins ago
SEZA signs key agreements to cement mandate
Business39 mins ago
Income tax amendment to help shed ‘tax haven’ tag
Business39 mins ago
Strict IFSC regime leads to a decline in accredited companies
Sponsored Content21 hours ago
Dear Valued Clients
News1 day ago
Saleshando, Skelemani square off in court
News4 days ago
Kgosi Tawana survives car crash
News6 days ago
Shot in the chest
News5 days ago
Morupisi case postponed after burglary at witnesse’s house
Business5 days ago
Sefalana to create 300 more jobs this year
News4 days ago
Nine more Covid-19 positive cases detected
News3 days ago
Matsha truck driver was irresponsible- witness
News1 day ago
Saleshando, Skelemani square off in court
News2 days ago
Justice Motlhabane case postponed to Tuesday
News2 days ago
Son charged with killing mother’s boyfriend in a domestic dispute
News2 days ago
Pressure groups push for Masisi to stop wildlife trade
Sponsored Content21 hours ago
Dear Valued Clients
Entertainment39 mins ago
Romeo stuns with Nthu
Entertainment39 mins ago
Di Gong for OP
Entertainment39 mins ago
“Laduma’ for Dipsy and Marang”
Entertainment39 mins ago
The big road trip
Entertainment39 mins ago
MMP family’s six-pack album on the way
Entertainment39 mins ago
Jess ain’t taking it easy!
Entertainment39 mins ago
The scratch masters
Entertainment39 mins ago
Dona BW lined-up for a family fun day
Entertainment39 mins ago
Big fun planned at Tantebane
News2 weeks ago
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
News4 weeks ago
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
News4 weeks ago
Legwale’s case postponed
News4 weeks ago
Double murder suspect denied bail
News1 month ago
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
Entertainment2 months ago
WATCH: Celeb Edition
News2 months ago
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
News2 months ago
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
News2 months ago
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
News2 months ago
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
News2 months ago
Court Diary 26.05.20
News3 months ago
Necessity is the mother of invention!
News3 months ago
MP Majaga granted bail
News3 months ago
Okavango Voice
News3 months ago
Court Diary 30.04.20
News4 months ago
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
News4 months ago
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
News4 months ago
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
News5 months ago
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
News5 months ago
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Saleshando, Skelemani square off in court
-
News2 days ago
Son charged with killing mother’s boyfriend in a domestic dispute
-
News2 days ago
Pressure groups push for Masisi to stop wildlife trade
-
Sponsored Content21 hours ago
Dear Valued Clients
-
Entertainment39 mins ago
Romeo stuns with Nthu
-
Entertainment39 mins ago
Di Gong for OP
-
Entertainment39 mins ago
The big road trip
-
Entertainment39 mins ago
“Laduma’ for Dipsy and Marang”