Connect with us

Entertainment

Things they say

Published

1 hour ago

on

Things they say

On Tuesday the Leader Of Opposition (LOO), Dumelang Saleshando asked parliament to strike off the Vice President’s incorrect statement that it was President Mokgweetsi Masisi who signed the SADC Gender Protocol – it was, of course, Masisi’s predecessor, Ian Khama back in 2017!

The VP duly retracted his statement, although his ‘apology’ could hardly be called gracious!

“It was an error but it will not lead me to the court like some people have done!” – Slumber Tsogwane.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored ads

UN75 Survey Botswana
Absa-Botswana-Contactless
Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending