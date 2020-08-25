On Tuesday the Leader Of Opposition (LOO), Dumelang Saleshando asked parliament to strike off the Vice President’s incorrect statement that it was President Mokgweetsi Masisi who signed the SADC Gender Protocol – it was, of course, Masisi’s predecessor, Ian Khama back in 2017!

The VP duly retracted his statement, although his ‘apology’ could hardly be called gracious!

“It was an error but it will not lead me to the court like some people have done!” – Slumber Tsogwane.