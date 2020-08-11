Connect with us

Things they say – Moswaane

“I will be releasing a document titled ‘poor rich country’ which is a detailed report of bread and butter issues which are failing to be addressed yet they have far-reaching negative implications if left unattended!”

Member of Parliament for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane resigning from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) on Tuesday

