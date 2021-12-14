Thokolosi pastor in court for murder

Popular Pastor, Archbishop Tebogo Nsakwa, 37 of Ocean of God Church, and two others David Outule, 42 and Tlotlo Odisitse, 23 will appear at Francistown High Court on a single count of murder.

The three men appeared before Selebi Phikwe Magistrate Basetsana Keankantse on Tuesday morning, where their matter was committed to the High Court.

The trio will be back before the magistrates court on the 21st December to learn their High Court dates.

The trio are accused of killing Galegale Outule on the 18th February 2020 at Nkwanapedi Lands.

Both Odisitse and Outule were apprehended on February 21st and upon interrogation they led investigators to the arrest of the third accused, Nsakwa, two days later.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The trio first appeared for mention at the Selebi Phikwe Magistrate Court on 10th March 2020 in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old woman in Mmadinare.

In a matter that set tongues wagging, one of the suspects led the police to where they had stashed a suspected murder weapon, an axe that was later sent for forensic analysis.

Archbishop Nsakwa came to prominence following his recent theatrics in Tobane where his church executed a widely publicized thokolosi exorcism.

The church removed a live python from a haunted house in the village which earned him the attention of the police and Wildlife Officers who demanded to know the whereabouts of the serpent.

In an earlier interview with The Voice Nkwasa said the police swooped in, a week after the exorcism, and fined him P5000 for violating Covid-19 protocols.

He said he was also tracked down by Wildlife Officers who were interested in the plight of the python which is a protected species.