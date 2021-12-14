Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Thokolosi pastor in court for murder

By

Published

FACING A MURDER CHARGE: Archbishop Nsakwa

Popular Pastor, Archbishop Tebogo Nsakwa, 37 of Ocean of God Church, and two others David Outule, 42 and Tlotlo Odisitse, 23 will appear at Francistown High Court on a single count of murder.

The three men appeared before Selebi Phikwe Magistrate Basetsana Keankantse on Tuesday morning, where their matter was committed to the High Court.

The trio will be back before the magistrates court on the 21st December to learn their High Court dates.

The trio are accused of killing Galegale Outule on the 18th February 2020 at Nkwanapedi Lands.

Both Odisitse and Outule were apprehended on February 21st and upon interrogation they led investigators to the arrest of the third accused, Nsakwa, two days later.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The trio first appeared for mention at the Selebi Phikwe Magistrate Court on 10th March 2020 in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old woman in Mmadinare.

In a matter that set tongues wagging, one of the suspects led the police to where they had stashed a suspected murder weapon, an axe that was later sent for forensic analysis.

Archbishop Nsakwa came to prominence following his recent theatrics in Tobane where his church executed a widely publicized thokolosi exorcism.

The church removed a live python from a haunted house in the village which earned him the attention of the police and Wildlife Officers who demanded to know the whereabouts of the serpent.

In an earlier interview with The Voice Nkwasa said the police swooped in, a week after the exorcism, and fined him P5000 for violating Covid-19 protocols.

He said he was also tracked down by Wildlife Officers who were interested in the plight of the python which is a protected species.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Business

Mixed fortunes for Botswana at world exposition

Botswana has noted mixed results at the ongoing World Exposition dubbed Expo 2020 Dubai with local artworks recording low sales while diamonds registered impressive...

4 days ago

News

Boitumelo Foundation brings cheer to the elderly

Christmas came early for senior citizens on Friday as, amid cheer and jubilation, Boitumelo Foundation donated food hampers at Mogoditshane Kgotla to be distributed...

3 days ago

News

Youth driving crime wave

 25-39 year-olds top crime statistics The latest crime statistics report from the government data collecting agency- Statistics Botswana, shows that youth from the age...

8 hours ago

News

A Nation’s Pride: Miss Botswana 2021, Palesa Molefe

In a year that the nation experienced more sorrow than joy, Palesa Molefe is certainly akin to the Biblical metaphor, the ‘balm in Gilead’!...

8 hours ago

News

Big bullies!

Masisi blasts the West over travel ban Furious at what he insists is inhumane treatment, verging on violence, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has blasted the...

8 hours ago

News

Night of fun ends in murder

A weekend of fun and entertainment at Ratshere lands in Kweneng District turned tragic on Saturday (December 4th) after a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed...

8 hours ago

Politics

A lifetime of waiting for a plot

FROM MOUTH OF MPS PARLIAMENT DEBATE 30 YEAR-OLD LAND APPLICATION WAITING LIST Land distribution and plot allocation is a burning issue in Botswana. Last...

8 hours ago

News

Message from ancestors or madness?

Court orders mental exam for threat to kill accused A man who threatened to kill his mother and another man for allegedly bewitching him...

8 hours ago

News

A call for directorate of home land security

Chairperson of the Botswana Defence Force Retired members Association Retired Major General Pius Mokgware has urged the government to consider consolidating existing inter-agencies into...

8 hours ago

News

‘Give them guns!’

SAB urge govt to arm security personnel In a move that would radically transform the security landscape in Botswana, Security Association of Botswana (SAB)...

8 hours ago

News

Busted in Bluetown

Suspected human trafficker caught with seven kids A Zimbabwean trucker has been charged with ill treatment of children after being caught travelling with seven...

8 hours ago

News

New look Laha open for business

Maun’s new and improved, LAHA hotel officially reopened it doors last Tuesday just in time for the festive celebrations. As locals prepare to flock...

8 hours ago

News

Entrenched in the nation

Ram reflects on Choppies’ proud CSI history Leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player, Choppies Enterprise Limited takes great pride in its Corporate Social...

8 hours ago

News

Corruption concern

Govt officials under the microscope in North West North West District Council (NWDC) Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho has expressed concern over corrupt government officials across...

8 hours ago

News

Namibians live in fear of BDF

Damning Namibian report accuse BDF of aggression A report by the National Council standing committee on Home Affairs, Security, Constitutional and Legal Affairs has...

8 hours ago

News

The power of the pen

Primary school pupils encouraged to read and write mote Okavango Research Institute (ORI) of the University of Botswana, in collaboration with Matlapana Primary School...

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.