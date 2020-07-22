Mogae Festus Keabetswe, a 42-year-old man from Borakalalo ward in Molepolole was this week released on bail by Molepolole Magistrate, Kefilwe Resheng.

Though given a temporary freedom, Keabetswe a Truck Assistant at Builders World, Molepolole is facing a charge for threatening to kill his sister Kesaobaka Setswammung last month 22nd.

He allegedly uttered the following words “wena ga ke batle go bua le wena ke tla go bolaya, I do not want to talk to you I will kill you.”

Keabetswe is said to have threatened Setswammung during a family meeting where the sister had advised him that he was wrong to have failed to contribute for their mother’s funeral who was buried on June 21st, 2020, and that he should not have taken from the family the P5000.00 contributed by his colleagues, for personal use.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, did not oppose the bail application but he pleaded with the court to order the accused to stay where he resided before committing the offense.

Having spent 14 days in jail after his first court appearance, Keabetswe was finally granted a P 3 000 conditional bail and was ordered to provide two sureties, binding themselves with the same amount each and to stay away from the complainant.

He will appear for mention on August 10th, 2020.